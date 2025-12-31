UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends New Year Greetings At Ram Temple Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The second anniversary of the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, observed as ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi’, was marked with deep devotion on Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in the ceremony. On this occasion, CM Yogi also extended New Year greetings, praying for the prosperity and well-being of all.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Ayodhya has witnessed several phases of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since India's independence. He noted that the very name “Ayodhya” signifies a land untouched by war, a place whose valour, glory, and strength no enemy could ever overcome. However, he said that due to selfish motives, religious extremism, and appeasement-driven politics, some forces had turned Ayodhya into a centre of unrest and conflict.

Referring to previous governments, CM Yogi said, “Despite Ayodhya being a city of peace, terror attacks occurred during their tenure. Attempts were made to spill blood in the sacred city, but such designs failed, he said, adding that Ayodhya is protected by divine grace and the presence of Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi.”

He recalled the 2005 terror attack, stating that the PAC jawans acted swiftly and neutralized the attackers.

The Chief Minister said, “Ayodhya will always remember three historic milestones achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi within the past 11 years. For the first time in independent India, a Prime Minister visited Ayodhya on August 5, 2020, to perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the Shri Ram Temple. On January 22, 2024 (Paush Shukla Dwadashi), the Prime Minister again visited Ayodhya Dham to complete the consecration of the grand idol of Ram Lalla. Later, on November 25, 2025, on the occasion of Vivah Panchami, he hoisted the saffron flag of Sanatan Dharma on the main spire of the Ram Temple, conveying the message that Sanatan Dharma stands above all and will always remain aloft.”

CM Yogi Adityanath also highlighted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s direct involvement in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement during his tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and in various organizational roles.

He said, “It was a moment of pride and emotion to witness Lord Ram Lalla enshrined at the Janmabhoomi after 500 years and to see the magnificent temple take shape.”

He recalled seeing the Defence Minister become emotional while hoisting the Sanatan Dharma flag at the Maa Annapurna Temple on Pratishtha Dwadashi.

The Chief Minister said that before 2017, Ayodhya lacked basic amenities such as electricity, water, sanitation, roads, connectivity, and security. People were once beaten or jailed for chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” he said, but today devotees from across India and the world visit Ayodhya and are inspired by its message. Visitor numbers, which once stood at just a few lakhs, have crossed 45 crore in the past five years.

He added that Ayodhya, the capital of the Suryavanshi dynasty, has now become the country’s first solar city. He said, “The city boasts an international airport, double-line railway connectivity, and vastly improved infrastructure. Roads that were once single-lane have been expanded into four-lane highways, ensuring seamless connectivity from all directions.”

Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Mahant Yogi Adityanath said that today, people can freely chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Ram-Ram” across the country.

He also mentioned that a major government employment scheme has been launched under the name “Jai Shri Ram,” which he described as one of the largest employment initiatives to date. Under this scheme, unemployed individuals seeking work in their village panchayats will be assured 125 days of employment within their own villages.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the present generation is truly fortunate. Recalling five centuries of history, he noted that from 1528 to 1992 and even beyond, devotees of Lord Ram repeatedly rose every 20–25 years to reclaim the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He added, “Despite oppression, the use of force, lathis, and bullets, they neither bowed down nor gave up. Unmoved by power or persecution, they continued their struggle with unwavering resolve. The movement gained decisive

momentum under the leadership of the RSS, while Ashok Singhal played a pivotal role in uniting revered saints on a common platform. With this, the mark of slavery was erased, and the way was cleared for the construction of a grand Ram Temple.”

The Chief Minister said, “The present ceremony marks the completion of two years since the consecration.”

He emphasized that every follower of Sanatan Dharma must come forward to preserve the dignity, sanctity, and grandeur of Ayodhya for generations to come.

He described this moment not as the end of a journey, but as the beginning of a new chapter. Along with taking pride in our heritage, he said, there is a need to set new standards of development.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, CM Yogi said, “Every Indian has been called upon to contribute to building Viksit Bharat.”

As the nation approaches 100 years of independence, he urged citizens to resolve to protect the country’s heritage and excel in their respective fields. Only through collective effort, he said, can the national flag and the flag of Sanatan Dharma be raised higher, firmly establishing India as a leading global power.