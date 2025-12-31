Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Hanuman Garhi, Ram Temple In Ayodhya

ANI

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Hanuman Garhi on Wednesday, where they offered prayers to Sankat Mochan Hanuman. From there, both leaders proceeded to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and paid obeisance at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple and the Ram Darbar. They performed the aarti, circumambulated the temple, and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and welfare of the nation and Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning to attend the Pratishtha Dwadashi programme and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Following his arrival, the two leaders went to Hanuman Garhi to seek the blessings of Sankat Mochan Hanuman before proceeding to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where they again offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Ram Lalla and the Ram Darbar, seeking progress and well-being for the country and the state.

Amid resonant chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and Vedic mantras, the Chief Minister and the Defence Minister performed the prescribed rituals and ceremonially hoisted the religious flag atop the spire of the Maa Annapurna Temple.

As they emerged from the temple complex, devotees welcomed them with enthusiastic chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the gathering by waving to the crowd and warmly blessing children, as an atmosphere of devotion and fervour enveloped the entire city.