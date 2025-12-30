UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 6% Interest Loans For Small & Marginal Farmers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: For the first time, scientists moved out of the laboratory and reached the land, marking a historic shift in agricultural outreach in Uttar Pradesh. This unprecedented effort reflected the reality that scientific knowledge did not remain confined to labs but directly benefitted farmers in their fields.

Under the double engine government, the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' was launched, during which direct dialogue was established with 23.30 lakh farmers across 14,170 villages of Uttar Pradesh, ensuring that policy, research, and innovation reached the grassroots.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a major announcement for farmers, stating that loans would now be available from LDB at an interest rate of just six percent. This decision provided significant relief to small and marginal farmers and strengthened their access to affordable institutional credit.

In another landmark step, sugarcane farmers received a big gift from the Yogi government as the sugarcane price was increased by ₹30 per quintal, reinforcing the government’s commitment to enhancing farm incomes.

Important infrastructure initiatives were also taken during the year. In Lucknow’s Atari, a Seed Park is being developed in the memory of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, preserving his legacy and strengthening seed research and development.

In Barabanki, 31 acres of land have been identified for the establishment of a tissue culture laboratory, while in Pilibhit, seven acres of land have been identified for setting up a basmati production and training centre. These initiatives aim to promote advanced seed technology, quality planting material, and farmer training.

For the first time, historic seed distribution was carried out, surpassing old records and setting new benchmarks in agricultural support. In 2025-26, a total of 11.31 lakh quintals of seeds were distributed to farmers on subsidy, reflecting the government’s focus on reducing input costs and increasing productivity. Alongside this, farmers of Uttar Pradesh received ₹94,668.58 crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, providing direct income support and strengthening financial stability at the household level.

The state government considers farmers, the annadatas of Uttar Pradesh blessed by nature and the divine, as its highest priority. Continuous efforts are being made for their welfare, upliftment, and prosperity. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yogi government implemented several historic initiatives in the interest of farmers during the year.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, special emphasis has been placed on agriculture as a key pillar in the journey towards making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy. It was during this period that, for the first time, agricultural scientists stepped out of laboratories and reached farmers’ fields, ensuring practical application of research.

As part of this farmer-centric approach, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that farmers would receive loans from LDB at an interest rate of just six percent. This announcement was made on December 21 under the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, specifically targeting small and marginal farmers under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.

Earlier, farmers had to avail loans at an interest rate of 11.50 percent from this bank, but now the remaining interest burden will be borne by the state government.

The year also witnessed another historic decision in favor of sugarcane farmers. For the crushing season 2025-26, the Yogi government increased the sugarcane price by ₹30 per quintal. The price of early maturing varieties was fixed at ₹400 per quintal, while the price of common varieties was set at ₹390 per quintal.

This increase will result in additional payments of around ₹3,000 crore to sugarcane farmers. Notably, this is the fourth time during the Yogi government’s tenure that sugarcane prices have been increased, a move that will boost farmer income and energize the rural economy.

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, launched for the first time in 2025 under the guidance of the central government, was conducted from May 29 to June 12 across 14,170 villages of Uttar Pradesh. Through this campaign, direct interaction was established with 23.30 lakh farmers, ensuring two-way communication between policymakers, scientists, and cultivators.

The campaign was inaugurated in the state by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited six locations and Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi visited 11 locations to interact directly with farmers.

To honour the legacy of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, a modern technology based Seed Park is being developed in Atari, Lucknow. On Kisan Samman Diwas, December 23, the Chief Minister inaugurated the plot allotment process of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park by pressing a button, marking another milestone in strengthening agricultural infrastructure.

In Barabanki, 31 acres of land have been identified for a state of the art tissue culture laboratory, which will support the production of disease free and high quality planting material. Similarly, in Pilibhit’s Tanda Bijaisi area, seven acres of land have been identified for the establishment of a basmati seed production and training centre.

The government has given in principle approval for this project and entrusted its responsibility to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA. Advanced basmati seeds will be developed here, and farmers will be trained in modern techniques, enabling them to benefit from innovation and export oriented agriculture.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi', one of the world’s largest DBT schemes, farmers of Uttar Pradesh continue to receive the maximum benefit. So far, 21 instalments have been released, and ₹94,668.58 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of around 3.12 crore farmers in the state.