GPS-Enabled Vehicles Enhance Transparency In Foodgrain Lifting In Uttar Pradesh | Representative Image

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, the GPS-based tracking system has emerged as a game changer in making the Public Distribution System free from theft, leakage, and irregularities. Through more than 5,000 vehicles, the movement of foodgrains from depots to Fair Price Shops is now under complete digital surveillance. With the implementation of the Single Stage Door Step Delivery system along with GPS tracking, every sack of foodgrain is being monitored, resulting in a decisive curb on theft and black marketing.

More than 5,000 vehicles engaged in foodgrain lifting across the state have been equipped with GPS devices. This enables real-time tracking of transportation from Food Corporation of India (FCI) depots to Fair Price Shops. Details such as vehicle movement, stoppages, route deviations, and timely arrival are continuously recorded in the control system. This has led to a significant reduction in diversion, manipulation, and black marketing of foodgrains during transit.

During the Kharif Marketing Season 2025–26, GPS tracking has been made mandatory for paddy transportation. Across all districts, 3,773 vehicles used for transporting paddy from procurement centres to rice mills have been fitted with GPS devices. In addition, 1,428 vehicles used for transporting coarse grains such as maize, jowar, and bajra have also been integrated with GPS tracking. This has ensured transparency across the entire supply chain—from government procurement to storage depots.

The state has discontinued the block-level godown system and implemented the Single Stage Door Step Delivery model. Under this arrangement, foodgrains are transported directly from FCI depots to Fair Price Shops. The entire process is executed through contractors appointed via e-tendering, reducing human intervention and ensuring accountability. Combined with GPS tracking, this model has become the backbone of transparency in the Public Distribution System.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Departments To Accelerate Budget Expenditure After Finance Review

So far in the financial year 2025–26, a total of 8.03 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains and coarse grains have been allocated to selected beneficiaries. In the same financial year, 36,850.35 metric tonnes of sugar have been allocated for Antyodaya beneficiaries. GPS-based monitoring ensures that these commodities reach beneficiaries on time, without theft or quantity cuts.

The Yogi Adityanath government has conveyed a clear message that government foodgrains will no longer go missing during transit. With technology-driven monitoring, enhanced accountability, and transparency, Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated that longstanding challenges like foodgrain theft can be eliminated through strong intent and smart systems.