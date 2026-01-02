 UP’s Zero Poverty Mission Shifts Focus From Policy To Measurable Impact
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP’s Zero Poverty Mission Shifts Focus From Policy To Measurable Impact

UP’s Zero Poverty Mission Shifts Focus From Policy To Measurable Impact

The comprehensive exercise conducted in two phases demonstrates that the Yogi government is focusing not on numerical targets alone, but on eligibility, transparency and measurable outcomes. Residents of Gosaiganj in Lucknow — Ramsagar, Urmila and Ramu — stand as living examples of this initiative.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
UP’s Zero Poverty Mission Shifts Focus From Policy To Measurable Impact | ANI

Lucknow: Poverty eradication in Uttar Pradesh has moved beyond policy intent to measurable action. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state’s Zero Poverty Mission has emerged as a results-driven governance model, combining administrative resolve, technology-enabled delivery and rigorous ground-level verification. The mission is anchored in a clear objective: ensuring that every eligible family is brought within the ambit of government welfare schemes.

The comprehensive exercise conducted in two phases demonstrates that the Yogi government is focusing not on numerical targets alone, but on eligibility, transparency and measurable outcomes. Residents of Gosaiganj in Lucknow — Ramsagar, Urmila and Ramu — stand as living examples of this initiative. Under the mission, they have been provided with housing, drinking water, roads, electricity, ration and other essential facilities.

Under the Zero Poverty Mission, deprived families of Ramsagar, Urmila and Ramu in Gosaiyaganj, Lucknow, are being provided with basic amenities including housing, water supply, roads, electricity and food security. Similarly, across the state, marginalized households are being identified and connected to various government schemes.

Beneficiaries consistently express appreciation for the initiative, stating that the Zero Poverty Mission goes beyond financial assistance. It represents a comprehensive approach encompassing food security, healthcare, housing, education, water, energy and livelihood opportunities. This campaign marks a decisive step toward positioning Uttar Pradesh as a national model of inclusive development and social security.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, No Other Language Will Be Imposed,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
VIDEO: 'Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, No Other Language Will Be Imposed,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO

In the first phase of the Zero Poverty Mission, the state set a target of achieving 100 percent Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) coverage for eligible families under eight major welfare schemes. District-level reports indicate that benefits under the ration scheme have reached 97 percent of eligible households, a significant achievement in ensuring food security.

Coverage under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme has reached 87 percent, while 62 percent of eligible beneficiaries have been covered under the Disability Pension Scheme. Additionally, 63 percent of eligible families have been provided health security under the PM/CM Jan Arogya Scheme.

Verification of eligibility criteria, identification of duplicate entries and data cleansing are being carried out at a rapid pace for the Old Age Pension Scheme, BOCW Labour Card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and PM/CM Housing Schemes. The government has made it clear that every deserving beneficiary must be included under welfare schemes under all circumstances.

The second phase, launched on October 15, 2025, focuses on door-to-door verification across 16 welfare schemes and is scheduled for completion by January 15' 2026. This phase emphasizes inclusion under essential services such as PM Ujjwala Yojana, sanitation assistance, Jal Jeevan Mission and electricity connections.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: 10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In...
article-image

Based on findings from the survey, large numbers of women are being prepared to be linked with Self-Help Groups under the Livelihood Mission. In the education sector, the process to bring nearly 11,000 children back into the formal education system through re-enrolment has already begun.

The Yogi government has established the Chief Minister Helpline 1076 as a strong tool for reviewing welfare schemes. Analysis of grievances and suggestions received through the helpline is being used to ensure that policies align with ground realities and that no eligible family is left behin

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP’s Zero Poverty Mission Shifts Focus From Policy To Measurable Impact

UP’s Zero Poverty Mission Shifts Focus From Policy To Measurable Impact

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Departments To Accelerate Budget Expenditure After Finance Review

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Departments To Accelerate Budget Expenditure After Finance Review

Uttar Pradesh News: 10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In...

Uttar Pradesh News: 10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In...

Woman Arrested After Killing Man During Alleged Rape Attempt In UP’s Banda

Woman Arrested After Killing Man During Alleged Rape Attempt In UP’s Banda

Uttar Pradesh Day 2026: Main State-Level Event To Be Held At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, CM Yogi...

Uttar Pradesh Day 2026: Main State-Level Event To Be Held At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, CM Yogi...