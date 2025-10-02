Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Special Vijayadashami Worship At Gorakhnath Temple, Prays For Public Welfare; VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath performs special Vijayadashami puja at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur | File Photo

Gorakhpur, October 2: On the occasion of Vijayadashami at Gorakhnath temple, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the special worship and rituals of Lord Shiva’s incarnation, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.

Dressed in the traditional attire of Gorakshpeethadhishwar, CM Yogi observed the Peeth’s customs and, in the early morning, duly worshipped Shri Nath Ji and offered prayers for the welfare of all.

Commencement At Shaktipeeth

The special Vijayadashami rituals commenced at the Shaktipeeth of Gorakhnath temple, where the worship of Jagatjanani Aadishakti had been underway since the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. After performing worship and praying for public welfare at the Shaktipeeth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by saints and monks of the temple, proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Nath Ji’s main temple. Amid the resonant chanting of Vedic hymns by scholars of Sanskrit Vidyapeeth and Veda students, the Chief Minister carried out the rituals of Mahayogi Gorakhnath’s worship and performed the aarti.

सत्य व धर्म की विजय के पर्व विजयादशमी के पावन अवसर पर आज @GorakhnathMndr में शिवावतारी महायोगी गुरु श्री गोरखनाथ जी का विशिष्ट पूजन किया।



श्री नाथ जी की कृपा सब पर सदा बनी रहे, सभी का जीवन सुख और समृद्धि से परिपूर्ण हो, यही प्रार्थना है। pic.twitter.com/RTkNu1dam9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 2, 2025

Prayers To All Deities

In addition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed special worship of all the deities enshrined in the temple. With folded hands, he circumambulated Shri Nath Ji and the other idols before paying homage at the samadhi sites of his Guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, and other saints, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.

Also Watch:

Temple Resonates With Devotion

The temple premises reverberated with devotional fervour as the traditional instruments of the Nath sect including Nagfani, conch, drum, bell, and damaru, echoed across the complex. Concluding the special Vijayadashami worship, the Chief Minister prayed for a happy, peaceful, and prosperous life for the people of Uttar Pradesh.