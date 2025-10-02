 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Special Vijayadashami Worship At Gorakhnath Temple, Prays For Public Welfare; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Special Vijayadashami Worship At Gorakhnath Temple, Prays For Public Welfare; VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Special Vijayadashami Worship At Gorakhnath Temple, Prays For Public Welfare; VIDEO

On the occasion of Vijayadashami at Gorakhnath temple, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the special worship and rituals of Lord Shiva’s incarnation, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath performs special Vijayadashami puja at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur | File Photo

Gorakhpur, October 2: On the occasion of Vijayadashami at Gorakhnath temple, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the special worship and rituals of Lord Shiva’s incarnation, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.

Dressed in the traditional attire of Gorakshpeethadhishwar, CM Yogi observed the Peeth’s customs and, in the early morning, duly worshipped Shri Nath Ji and offered prayers for the welfare of all.

Commencement At Shaktipeeth

The special Vijayadashami rituals commenced at the Shaktipeeth of Gorakhnath temple, where the worship of Jagatjanani Aadishakti had been underway since the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. After performing worship and praying for public welfare at the Shaktipeeth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by saints and monks of the temple, proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Nath Ji’s main temple. Amid the resonant chanting of Vedic hymns by scholars of Sanskrit Vidyapeeth and Veda students, the Chief Minister carried out the rituals of Mahayogi Gorakhnath’s worship and performed the aarti.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: PM Modi To Arrive At NMIA With ‘India One’ For Inauguration On October 8; Test Landing Successful
Navi Mumbai News: PM Modi To Arrive At NMIA With ‘India One’ For Inauguration On October 8; Test Landing Successful
Bombay HC Stays Investigation Into Vidhan Bhavan Brawl, NCP Leader Claims Case Politically Driven
Bombay HC Stays Investigation Into Vidhan Bhavan Brawl, NCP Leader Claims Case Politically Driven
Bombay HC Grants Relief To 2 Youths Disqualified Over Height In CAPF Recruitment
Bombay HC Grants Relief To 2 Youths Disqualified Over Height In CAPF Recruitment
Sambhal Bulldozer Row: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Alleges Injustice, Questions Demolition After Supreme Court Guidelines
Sambhal Bulldozer Row: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Alleges Injustice, Questions Demolition After Supreme Court Guidelines

Prayers To All Deities

In addition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed special worship of all the deities enshrined in the temple. With folded hands, he circumambulated Shri Nath Ji and the other idols before paying homage at the samadhi sites of his Guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, and other saints, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

Temple Resonates With Devotion

The temple premises reverberated with devotional fervour as the traditional instruments of the Nath sect including Nagfani, conch, drum, bell, and damaru, echoed across the complex. Concluding the special Vijayadashami worship, the Chief Minister prayed for a happy, peaceful, and prosperous life for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shurpanakha, Duryodhana Still Among Us In New Forms': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO

'Shurpanakha, Duryodhana Still Among Us In New Forms': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO

Sambhal Bulldozer Row: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Alleges Injustice, Questions Demolition After...

Sambhal Bulldozer Row: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Alleges Injustice, Questions Demolition After...

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth...

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth...

Gurugram: 21-Year-Old Delivery Boy Kidnaps, Rapes 8-Year-Old Minor Girl; Booked Under POCSO

Gurugram: 21-Year-Old Delivery Boy Kidnaps, Rapes 8-Year-Old Minor Girl; Booked Under POCSO

VIDEO: 'Ramayana And Mahabharata’s Villains Still Exist Today In New Forms,' Says CM Yogi...

VIDEO: 'Ramayana And Mahabharata’s Villains Still Exist Today In New Forms,' Says CM Yogi...