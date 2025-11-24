Delhi Air Quality Remains On Verge Of 'Severe' Category; Several Monitoring Stations Record AQI Over 400

Delhi AQI is on the verge of the 'severe' category | X/@ANI

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate as most of its areas recorded an AQI of over 400. Meanwhile, the overall air quality of the National Capital Territory (NCT) is on the verge of the ‘severe’ category with an AQI just less than 400.

According to a report by India Today, 20 monitoring stations out of 39 recorded ‘severe’ air pollution. At 7 am, the AQI in Jahangirpuri was registered at 455, while Rohini, Delhi Technological University, Bawana, and Ashok Vihar reportedly registered AQIs of 458, 444, 439, and 436 respectively.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The AQI of Noida, a part of the National Capital Region (NCR), is also in the severe category, with an AQI of over 400, the media outlet reported. The AQI levels of Gurugram and Faridabad are comparatively better than Delhi and Noida. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 291 and Faridabad registered an AQI of 239.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A dense layer of smog blanketed the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 239 pic.twitter.com/hjIFSMplGR — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2025

According to AQI categorisation, 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, a protest in New Delhi over the deteriorating air quality took a dramatic turn after agitators allegedly attacked police personnel using pepper spray. The protesters, who were carrying posters of recently killed Naxal commander Madvi Hidma, had gathered at India Gate’s C-Hexagon, demanding urgent action on Delhi’s deteriorating air quality.

VIDEO | Delhi: Protests erupt at Jantar Mantar as the city woke up to ‘very poor’ air quality.



A protester says, “Delhi’s air has been poisonous for the past 30–40 years, and it’s only getting worse. Children and the elderly have to step out wearing masks. This is not living… pic.twitter.com/qMcwfJT0SD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2025

According to Delhi Police, the situation escalated when the group attempted to block the road despite several warnings. The protesters also allegedly used pepper spray against police personnel.

Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR, directing that measures for the ‘Severe’ AQI category under GRAP Stage IV be implemented under GRAP Stage III, a press release said.

According to the CAQM press release, as measures under GRAP Stage IV are now included in GRAP Stage III, the NCR State Governments/GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal, and private offices can operate at 50 per cent strength, with the remaining employees working from home.

The Central Government may take a decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.