Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th Martyrdom Day: Know Everything About 9th Sikh Guru Who Defended Hindus

Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th Martyrdom Day | X/ @DRSUMITSINGHPHD

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was the ninth Guru of the Sikhs. Devotees worship Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji for his profound sacrifice and unwavering commitment to religious freedom. He is revered as a martyr who stood against religious persecution and fought for individuals to practice their own faith.

His teachings and actions inspire Sikhs and others to uphold the principles of religious social justice, equality, and harmony. Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day gives us a chance to honour the ninth Guru of the Sikhs. On his 350th Martyrdom Day, which is observed on Monday, November 24, 2025, let's know more about the Sikh Warrior in detail.

When is Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom is celebrated?

According to the Nanakshahi calendar, Guru Tegh Bahadur Martydom is observed on Novemeber 24. The Nanakshahi calendar is a tropical solar calendar which is used in Sikhism. The calendar is based on the "Barah Maha," a composition which is composed by Sikh gurus. The Nanakshahi calender is named after the founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev ji.

This day, known as Shaheedi Diwas, serves as a solemn remembrance of the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru in 1675. He was put to death for protecting the religious rights of others and opposing the forced conversions of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

VIDEO | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attends the three-day grand event organised by the Delhi government at Red Fort to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/DvITVsHJ5b — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2025

Defender of Hindu

Guru Tegh Bahadur is the revered Guru of the Sikhs, who is known for his sacrifices, bravery, and courage. Guru Tegh Bahadur is commonly referred to as "Hind ki Chadar," which means protector of Hindustan or Defender of Hindus. He willingly laid down his life in 1675 to protect the religious freedom of Hindus when the mass population of Hindus was facing forced conversion under Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's rule. His sacrifice continues to inspire people to stand for justice and religious freedom. His actions in protecting the rights of people of another faith inspire many and promote interfaith harmony.

PM Modi will participate in the 350th Martyrdom Day

To promote the teachings, sacrifices, and remarkable legacy of the Gurus to the public, the Haryana Government and the Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee are celebrating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji with a major event in Jyotisar. In this program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate. In addition, the Prime Minister will tour the Mahabharata Experience Centre, which will be accessible to visitors from India and overseas.