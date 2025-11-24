Goa: Viral Video Shows Rider Standing Upright On Speeding Scooter Without Helmet As Another Biker Pleads With Him To Slow Down | X

Goa: A video from Goa of a man in a yellow hoodie standing upright on a speeding scooter while another man in a black hoodie sat behind him, has been doing the rounds on social media.

The rider is seen driving at a high speed without a helmet, despite repeated warnings from men on a parallel bike who can be heard asking him to slow down int he viral clip.

Have a look at it here:

The footage, recorded on a busy road, shows the young man performing a dangerous stunt while the scooter moves at a considerable speed. Netizens raised concerns that the act endangered not only the rider and his pillion passenger but also motorists and pedestrians around them.

Several social media users reacted strongly after the clip surfaced. Many criticised the recklessness on display, with some commenting that there was “no need to play with life to go viral”. Others called for strict action by traffic authorities, arguing that such behaviour could lead to a serious accident at any moment on a main road.

Repeated stunt cases in Goa raise safety concerns

Incidents of young riders performing hazardous stunts have emerged in Goa in the past as well, prompting police to respond from time to time. Despite this, authorities say some individuals continue to violate basic road safety rules.

Citizens have asked officials to take note of the latest video and identify the individuals involved. The demands for accountability stem from concerns that repeated violations pose a risk not only to the riders but to the wider public.

Traffic violations involving stunts remain a serious offence under safety regulations. Residents emphasised that strict enforcement may help deter similar incidents and prevent further risks on Goa’s public roads.