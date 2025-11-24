 Goa: Viral Video Shows Rider Standing Upright On Speeding Scooter Without Helmet As Another Biker Pleads With Him To Slow Down
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGoa: Viral Video Shows Rider Standing Upright On Speeding Scooter Without Helmet As Another Biker Pleads With Him To Slow Down

Goa: Viral Video Shows Rider Standing Upright On Speeding Scooter Without Helmet As Another Biker Pleads With Him To Slow Down

the viral video from Goa, recorded on a busy road, shows a young man performing a dangerous stunt while the scooter moves at a high speed. Netizens raised concerns that the act endangered not only the rider and his pillion passenger but also motorists and pedestrians around them.

AditiUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Goa: Viral Video Shows Rider Standing Upright On Speeding Scooter Without Helmet As Another Biker Pleads With Him To Slow Down | X

Goa: A video from Goa of a man in a yellow hoodie standing upright on a speeding scooter while another man in a black hoodie sat behind him, has been doing the rounds on social media.

The rider is seen driving at a high speed without a helmet, despite repeated warnings from men on a parallel bike who can be heard asking him to slow down int he viral clip.

Have a look at it here:

The footage, recorded on a busy road, shows the young man performing a dangerous stunt while the scooter moves at a considerable speed. Netizens raised concerns that the act endangered not only the rider and his pillion passenger but also motorists and pedestrians around them.

FPJ Shorts
Croma Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone Air At ₹54,900, iPhone 17 At ₹45,900, More Deals
Croma Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone Air At ₹54,900, iPhone 17 At ₹45,900, More Deals
OYO Assets Rakes In ₹ 125 Crore In Fresh Funding Round, Institutional & Private Investors Swarm The PRISM-Backed Entity Led By InCred
OYO Assets Rakes In ₹ 125 Crore In Fresh Funding Round, Institutional & Private Investors Swarm The PRISM-Backed Entity Led By InCred
Watch: Smriti Mandhana's Father Performs On Stage During Sangeet Ceremony Before Heart Attack
Watch: Smriti Mandhana's Father Performs On Stage During Sangeet Ceremony Before Heart Attack
Finance Ministry Propels Historic Merger: Three Public Sector General Insurers To Fuse Into One Giant
Finance Ministry Propels Historic Merger: Three Public Sector General Insurers To Fuse Into One Giant

Several social media users reacted strongly after the clip surfaced. Many criticised the recklessness on display, with some commenting that there was “no need to play with life to go viral”. Others called for strict action by traffic authorities, arguing that such behaviour could lead to a serious accident at any moment on a main road.

Repeated stunt cases in Goa raise safety concerns

Incidents of young riders performing hazardous stunts have emerged in Goa in the past as well, prompting police to respond from time to time. Despite this, authorities say some individuals continue to violate basic road safety rules.

Citizens have asked officials to take note of the latest video and identify the individuals involved. The demands for accountability stem from concerns that repeated violations pose a risk not only to the riders but to the wider public.

Traffic violations involving stunts remain a serious offence under safety regulations. Residents emphasised that strict enforcement may help deter similar incidents and prevent further risks on Goa’s public roads.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Viral Video Shows Rider Standing Upright On Speeding Scooter Without Helmet As Another Biker...

Goa: Viral Video Shows Rider Standing Upright On Speeding Scooter Without Helmet As Another Biker...

President Murmu Pays Tribute On Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day; Delhi Holds Grand...

President Murmu Pays Tribute On Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day; Delhi Holds Grand...

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Puducherry, Karaikal Disrupted By Heavy Rains; Schools And Colleges Shut

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Puducherry, Karaikal Disrupted By Heavy Rains; Schools And Colleges Shut

Andhra Pradesh: 38-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad After US Visa Rejection

Andhra Pradesh: 38-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad After US Visa Rejection

PM Modi Returns To Delhi After Concluding G20 Summit In South Africa; Calls For Global AI Compact...

PM Modi Returns To Delhi After Concluding G20 Summit In South Africa; Calls For Global AI Compact...