Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Puducherry, Karaikal Disrupted By Heavy Rains; Schools And Colleges Shut

Normal life was affected in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Monday due to heavy rains and schools and colleges were declared holiday.
Rain pounded the union territory since Saturday, causing inundation of several housing colonies and main thoroughfares.
Schools, College And Govt Remains
In a release, Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said all government, private schools and also all colleges in the two regions will remain closed on Monday in view of heavy rains.
FPJ Shorts
Sensex Leaps 218.44 Points To 85,450.36, Nifty 69.4
Delhi Air Quality Remains On Verge Of 'Severe' Category; Several Monitoring Stations Record AQI Over 400
MagicPin & Rapido Break In To Topple Zomato-Swiggy Grip, Former Will Plug Nationwide Restaurant Network To Rapido-Owned Platform Ownly
Croma Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone Air At ₹54,900, iPhone 17 At ₹45,900, More Deals
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)