Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Puducherry, Karaikal Disrupted By Heavy Rains; Schools And Colleges Shut

Normal life was affected in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Monday due to heavy rains and schools and colleges were declared holiday.

Rain pounded the union territory since Saturday, causing inundation of several housing colonies and main thoroughfares.

In a release, Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said all government, private schools and also all colleges in the two regions will remain closed on Monday in view of heavy rains.

