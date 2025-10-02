 'Drunk' Police Officer Hits 2 Vehicles With His Car In Uttrakhand's Dehradun; Suspended - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Left: Shanky Chaudhary Right: Car he damaged | X/@TrueStoryUP

Dehradun: A serious incident from Uttarakhand's Dehradun, has raised concerns about police conduct and discipline. Shanky Chaudhary, the in-charge of Rajpur Police Station, was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two others, a Wagon R and a Thar, causing major damage on Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

Reportedly, Shanky was on duty at night but was not wearing uniform. When the crowd tried to surround Shanky Kumar, he was seen trying to hide behind the policemen who had come to take him.

Videos of the incident have surfaced online, showing angry locals surrounding and confronting the SHO. In one video, a woman can be heard saying, "Damage ho gaya, abhi naya Wagon R leke doge?" which translates to, "My car is damaged, will you now buy me a new Wagon R?"

The crowd can also be heard pointing out, "Ye SHO hai," meaning, "He is the Station House Officer."

Officer Suspended

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, took prompt action by suspending Rajpur Police Station in-charge Shanky Chaudhary. A case has also been registered against him. In his place, Deepak Dhariwal, the in-charge of Kalsi Police Station, has been appointed as the new SHO of Rajpur.

Police Statement

In an official press note, the police confirmed that the investigation has been handed over to the Superintendent of Police (City). The SP has been instructed to conduct an impartial inquiry based on CCTV footage, photographs, and video recordings. A medical examination of the accused officer has also been ordered as part of the probe.

