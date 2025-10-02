 UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversary


Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at his camp office, 7-Kalidass Marg, on their birth anniversary.



The Deputy CM emphasized that Gandhi’s ideals will always guide India towards becoming a prosperous nation. He appealed to citizens to adopt khadi and handicraft products as part of the larger goal of self-reliance and a developed India. Maurya linked this vision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

On Shastri, Maurya recalled his simplicity and said the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” honored the country’s soldiers and farmers. He described Shastri’s life as exemplary, continuing to inspire generations.

Concluding, Maurya urged people to follow the path shown by Gandhi and Shastri, dedicating themselves to the nation’s welfare and progress.

