UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversary |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at his camp office, 7-Kalidass Marg, on their birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Maurya said Gandhi’s life itself was a message. He stressed that Gandhi’s thoughts and philosophy remain relevant today, urging people not only to draw inspiration but also to internalize them. According to him, Gandhi continues to live in the hearts of people, with truth and non-violence serving as eternal guiding principles for humanity.

The Deputy CM emphasized that Gandhi’s ideals will always guide India towards becoming a prosperous nation. He appealed to citizens to adopt khadi and handicraft products as part of the larger goal of self-reliance and a developed India. Maurya linked this vision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

On Shastri, Maurya recalled his simplicity and said the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” honored the country’s soldiers and farmers. He described Shastri’s life as exemplary, continuing to inspire generations.

Concluding, Maurya urged people to follow the path shown by Gandhi and Shastri, dedicating themselves to the nation’s welfare and progress.