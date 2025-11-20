 UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut

UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut

When the child’s family, concerned about the increasing pain and risk, took the toddler to another hospital, after three hours of efforts from the doctors the strong adhesive was removed.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Doctor Bandages Child's Wound With Feviquick | X/@SachinGuptaUP

Meerut: A shocking case of medical negligence has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Instead of stitching a two-and-a-half-year-old child’s severe wound near the eye, a doctor at a private hospital applied Feviquick.

When the child’s family, concerned about the increasing pain and risk, took the toddler to another hospital, after three hours of efforts from the doctors the strong adhesive was removed. The matter has now reached the health department, and a detailed probe has been launched.

 (This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

FPJ Shorts
UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut
UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut
Major Disaster Averted: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Private Bus Collides With Hydrochloric Acid Tanker In Telangana; Video Surfaces
Major Disaster Averted: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Private Bus Collides With Hydrochloric Acid Tanker In Telangana; Video Surfaces
Kolkata Metro To Deploy AI-Powered CCTV Surveillance Network By March 2026 For Faster Threat Detection
Kolkata Metro To Deploy AI-Powered CCTV Surveillance Network By March 2026 For Faster Threat Detection
PM Modi Acknowledges Schoolgirls' Banner Praising India's Economic Rise At Coimbatore Farmers' Meet
PM Modi Acknowledges Schoolgirls' Banner Praising India's Economic Rise At Coimbatore Farmers' Meet
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut

UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut

Major Disaster Averted: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Private Bus Collides With Hydrochloric Acid...

Major Disaster Averted: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Private Bus Collides With Hydrochloric Acid...

Kolkata Metro To Deploy AI-Powered CCTV Surveillance Network By March 2026 For Faster Threat...

Kolkata Metro To Deploy AI-Powered CCTV Surveillance Network By March 2026 For Faster Threat...

'Hope He Will Fulfill Promises...': Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates Nitish Kumar After New Govt...

'Hope He Will Fulfill Promises...': Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates Nitish Kumar After New Govt...

PM Modi's 'Gamchha Moment' At Nitish Kumar's CM Oath Taking Ceremony Again Steals The Show | VIDEO

PM Modi's 'Gamchha Moment' At Nitish Kumar's CM Oath Taking Ceremony Again Steals The Show | VIDEO