UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut

Meerut: A shocking case of medical negligence has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Instead of stitching a two-and-a-half-year-old child’s severe wound near the eye, a doctor at a private hospital applied Feviquick.
When the child’s family, concerned about the increasing pain and risk, took the toddler to another hospital, after three hours of efforts from the doctors the strong adhesive was removed. The matter has now reached the health department, and a detailed probe has been launched.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
