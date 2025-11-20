 Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs; Complete List Of MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time. In all, 22 ministers, including Kumar, were sworn in at the event held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them. BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy CMs of Bihar.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony (Screengrab) | X/Janata Dal United

Patna: Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, and various CMs of BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony.

Kumar (71), who is a member of the legislative council (MLC), did not contest the assembly elections. In all, 22 ministers, including Kumar, were sworn in at the event held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Oath Taking Ceremony:

BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha are Kumar's deputies.

List of BJP MLAs Taking Oath as Cabinet Ministers:

Samrat Choudhary

Vijay Kumar Sinha

Vijay Choudhary

Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Shrawan Kumar

Mangal Pandey

Dilip Jaiswal

Ashok Choudhary

Lakhendra Kumar Raushan

Shreyasi Singh

Dr Pramod Kumar

Sanjay Kumar Singh

Deepak Prakash

JDU MLAs Taking Oath as Bihar Ministers:

Leshi Singh

Madan Sahni

Nitin Nabin

Ram Kripal Yadav

Santosh Kumar Suman

Sunil Kumar

Sanjay Singh Tiger

Meanwhile, BJP's Prem Kumar is likely to be the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.

