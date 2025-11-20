Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs; Complete List Of MLAs Sworn In As Ministers

Patna: Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, and various CMs of BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony.
Kumar (71), who is a member of the legislative council (MLC), did not contest the assembly elections. In all, 22 ministers, including Kumar, were sworn in at the event held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.
Oath Taking Ceremony:
BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha are Kumar's deputies.
List of BJP MLAs Taking Oath as Cabinet Ministers:
Samrat Choudhary
Vijay Kumar Sinha
Vijay Choudhary
Bijendra Prasad Yadav
Shrawan Kumar
Mangal Pandey
Dilip Jaiswal
Ashok Choudhary
Lakhendra Kumar Raushan
Shreyasi Singh
Dr Pramod Kumar
Sanjay Kumar Singh
Deepak Prakash
JDU MLAs Taking Oath as Bihar Ministers:
Leshi Singh
Madan Sahni
Nitin Nabin
Ram Kripal Yadav
Santosh Kumar Suman
Sunil Kumar
Sanjay Singh Tiger
Meanwhile, BJP's Prem Kumar is likely to be the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.