 Rajasthan Horror: Newborn Found Buried Under Stones With Pebbles In Mouth, Lips Sealed With Feviquick
Head Constable Vijay Singh said that the child was found in the forest in Bijolia when a young man tending cattle reached the pile of stones and found the child writhing in pain. His mouth was stuffed with stones, and his lips were stuck together with glue. The man called the villagers, who removed the pebbles from his mouth, and rushed the child to the government hospital in Bijolia.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Jaipur: In a heartbreaking incident, a newborn was found buried under stones with pebbles stuffed in his mouth and lips stuck with glue. The 15-day-old infant was found near the Sita Mata Kund Temple, located in the forests of the Bijolia area of Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

Chief Medical Officer of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Dr. Arun Gaur said that the child is stable and the medical team is closely monitoring him. The child's body was scorched by the heat, and there were bruises on his mouth due to the application of Feviquick.

The hospital administration has informed the Bhilwara Child Welfare Committee, and the process of sending the child to a foster home for further care has been started.

