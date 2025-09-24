'Foreign Policy Failed On Every Front': Congress Leader Veerappa Moily Hits Out At PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister while claiming that India's foreign policy has failed. | X @ANI & File Pic

Patna: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister while claiming that India's foreign policy has failed.

"India was looked up to by every nation, and whenever a problem arose anywhere in the world, Nehru used to take the lead. That is how Nehru was respected. Now, nobody respects our Prime Minister. It's most unfortunate. Our foreign policy failed on every front," Moily told ANI.

Referring to the "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the Congress leader said that India's "reputation has come down".

"The other day, Saudi Arabia entered into an agreement with Pakistan. So where are we now? Our reputation has come down with the combination of Amit Shah and Modi," Moily added.

He further stated that the problem of unemployment and corruption was destroying the country.

"Stealing the vote is a corrupt practice. So that is why we are waging a war against unemployment, corruption, and all these things which are destroying the country," Moily said.

Last week, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement", pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

The agreement was inked during a state visit by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Moily's remarks came after his arrival in Patna the previous night for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, scheduled to be held today.

It is expected that many top leaders from the Opposition party will also participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is being held ahead of the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leaders have started arriving in Bihar's Patna to attend the CWC meeting. Rahul Gandhi has also left for Patna to attend the meeting.

The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, as the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place by the end of 2025.

The CWC meeting will take place at Sadaqat Ashram, Patna, Congress' headquarters in Bihar.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, among others.

