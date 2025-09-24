Who Is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati? Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Sexually Harassing 17 Female Students

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati: Self-Styled Godman Accused of Sexually Harassing 17 Female Students | X

New Delhi: A self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, was booked by the Delhi Police after several female students accused him of sexual harassment. A complaint was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station in connection with the matter.

Saraswati is a member of the management committee of the institute, reported PTI, citing police sources. The police recoded the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from outside Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj area.



Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati @ Parth Sarthy, of the institute, has been accused of allegedly molesting girl students pursuing PGDM courses here under EWS scholarship.

Out of the total students, 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

Who Is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati?

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswasti, alias Parth Sarthy, is a committee member of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management. He is facing sexual harassment charges. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) , with 16 victims later deposing before a magistrate.

The police also found a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate -- 39 UN 1 -- in the institute's basement. The car was allegedly used by Saraswat. Meanwhile, another FIR was lodged on August 25. The police also seized the vehicle.

VIDEO | Delhi Police has booked a self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parth Sarthy, after several female students of a management institute accused him of sexual harassment. Despite raids and surveillance, the accused remains on the run.



Visuals show Swami… pic.twitter.com/LxahSF2CCv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2025

Sarawasti is currently absconding. A manhunt operation has been launched by the police to nab the self-styled godman.