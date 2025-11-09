Odisha Tragedy: 3 Family Members, Including Child, Killed After Balcony Collapse In Cuttack; CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces ₹4 Lakh Compensation | VIDEO

Three family members, including a child, killed after balcony collapse in Cuttack; CM Mohan Majhi announces ₹4 lakh compensation for each victim’s kin |

Cuttack, Nov 8: At least three persons, including a minor boy, were killed and three others seriously injured when the balcony of an old apartment building collapsed and fell on an adjacent house here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Mani Sahu Chhak in the city, and all the affected persons belong to one family and were staying at an asbestos-roofed house close to the old apartment.

STORY | 3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces compensation



At least three persons, including a minor boy, were killed and three others seriously injured when the balcony of an old apartment building collapsed and fell on an adjacent house here… pic.twitter.com/x5loUEVfiB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2025

Family Loses Three Members in Collapse

"The balcony of the apartment fell on our house. My husband, son and grandson died in the incident," said the woman of the house.

The deceased persons were identified as Abdul Jalil (60), Abdul Zaheed (30), and Abdul Mujahid (5). The injured persons were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

କଟକରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣାରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୩ଜଣ (ଅବଦୁଲ ମୁଜାହିଦ, ଅବଦୁଲ ଜାହିଦ ଓ ଅବଦୁଲ ଜଲିଲ) ଙ୍କର ପ୍ରାଣହାନି ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ସମସ୍ତ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 8, 2025

CM Expresses Grief, Announces Compensation

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a tour to poll-bound Nuapada, expressed grief over the death of three persons and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased persons.

"On learning about the loss of lives of three members of a family (Abdul Mujahid, Abdul Zahid and Abdul Jalil) in a tragic incident in Cuttack, Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed deep grief and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He has also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of all the deceased," the CMO said in a post on X.

The state government has made arrangements for the best treatment of all the injured in this incident, the CMO said.

Cuttack, Odisha: DCP Rishikesh Khilari says, "There was an incident reported near Pattaki where the shuttering of a building collapsed in front of Adigangi School. Our emergency response team received the information and reached the spot. The balcony of an adjacent building,… pic.twitter.com/Hq9VJnhZnD — IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2025

Rescue Operation by Fire Services

Fire Service personnel rescued all six persons and took them to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead, police said.

#WATCH | Cuttack, Odisha | Congress MLA Sofia Firdous says, "In a very sad and unfortunate incident, three members of a family died after a dilapidated building collapsed. Two others are injured. These unsafe buildings should be barricaded to prevent anyone from entering them. I… pic.twitter.com/xm1LXBgyQV — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

Local MLA Calls for Action Against Unsafe Buildings

Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous, who visited the spot and met the family members of the victims, said: "There are several unsafe buildings in the city, and those should be immediately sealed and repaired."

"The administration must inquire into the circumstances that led to the death of three persons," she said.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation Offers Additional Assistance

Meanwhile, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has also announced Rs 10,000 financial assistance each for the next of kin of the victims.

Also Watch:

Locals Allege Negligence by Authorities

The local people alleged that the building was earlier declared unsafe by city authorities. However, despite repeated warnings, it was neither demolished nor vacated, they alleged.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)