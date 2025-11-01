Centre Approves 62 New Postgraduate Medical Seats In Six Odisha Govt Colleges; CM Mohan Charan Majhi Hails Move As Milestone For Healthcare

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the Centre has approved 62 more postgraduate (PG) seats in six state-run medical colleges and hospitals for the 2025-26 academic year. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the Centre has approved 62 more postgraduate (PG) seats in six state-run medical colleges and hospitals for the 2025-26 academic year.

Majhi said the approval for additional PG seats is a “significant milestone” in strengthening the medical education and healthcare infrastructure in western Odisha.

In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Majhi said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the gracious approval of 62 PG seats in six government medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha for the academic year 2025-26.”

“The additional PG seats will not only enhance the quality of medical teaching and learning, but also improve specialised healthcare delivery for the people of the region,” he said.

The state government is committed to ensuring full compliance with the norms and standards prescribed by the National Medical Commission, and extending all necessary support to develop these institutes into premier centres of medical excellence, Majhi said in the letter.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a post on X that 15 additional seats have been approved in VIMSAR-Burla, 3 in SCB Medical College in Cuttack, 6 in PGIMER & Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, 20 in PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, 8 in FM Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, and 10 in Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir.

