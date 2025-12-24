 'Kaal For Us': Unnao Rape Survivor On Suspesnion Of Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term, To Move Supreme Court's Against Delhi HC's Decision
The Unnao rape survivor condemned the Delhi High Court’s suspension of Kuldeep Sengar’s jail term as “death” for her family and vowed to challenge it in the Supreme Court. Though granted bail in the rape case, Sengar remains jailed in another case. The survivor cited security fears and led protests against the decision.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar | PTI/ File Image

New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor on Wednesday said the suspension of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term by the Delhi High Court is "kaal (death)" for her family. She also stated that she would approach the Supreme Court against the high court's decision.

“HC decision like ‘kaal (death)’ for us, will challenge order in SC,” the survivor told PTI. The HC on Tuesday suspended the sentence of Sengar. Notably, the expelled BJP leader is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The Delhi High Court ordered his release on bail pending the disposal of his appeal against his conviction by a trial court in December 2019.

In its order, the high court directed that Sengar shall not come within a 5-km radius of the victim's residence and shall not threaten the survivor or her mother. It also said violation of the conditions would automatically lead to cancellation of bail.

However, Sengar will remain in jail since he is also serving 10 years' imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

The survivor was a minor when she was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017. She told PTI over the phone from Delhi that security for her family members, lawyers and witnesses had already been withdrawn and the court's decision had deepened her fears.

"If the convict gets bail in cases like this, how will the country's daughters remain safe? For us, this decision is no less than 'kaal' (death)," she said. The survivor added that she would challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court.

The survivor headed out with her mother to stage a protest near Mandi House against the verdict, adding that she would challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court.

According to a report by NDTV, the rape survivor and her mother were blocked by paramilitary personnel from addressing the media. The rape survivor's mother reportedly jumped off a moving bus.

Last night, the rape survivor, her mother and lawyer-activist Yogita Bhayana were detained by Delhi Police after they staged a protest at India Gate.

