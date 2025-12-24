Union Cabinet Clears Delhi Metro Expansion With 13 New Stations; Network to Exceed 400 km - VIDEO

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) | File Image

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Delhi Metro Phase 5A project, a 16-km corridor comprising 13 new stations, to be constructed at a cost of ₹12,015 crore over the next three years. Of the 13 stations planned under Phase 5A, 10 will be underground, while three will be elevated.

The approved phase consists of three separate corridors. The longest stretch will run from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, covering 9.9 km, at a cost of ₹9,570.4 crore. Another corridor will connect Aerocity to Airport Terminal-1, spanning 2.3 km, with an estimated cost of ₹1,419.6 crore. The third stretch will link Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj over a distance of 3.9 km, costing ₹1,024.8 crore.

“We all know how the Delhi Metro has positively transformed the lives of residents of Delhi and everyone who travels in and out of the city. With this expansion, a new chapter will be added to the Delhi Metro. For this purpose, a project worth Rs 12,015 crore has been sanctioned,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while announcing the Cabinet decision.

The Delhi metro network is the largest metro system in India and among the largest in the world.