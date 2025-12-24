 Union Cabinet Clears Delhi Metro Expansion With 13 New Stations; Network to Exceed 400 km - VIDEO
The Union Cabinet has approved Delhi Metro's Phase 5A, a 16-km corridor with 13 new stations, costing ₹12,015 crore. The project, including 10 underground and 3 elevated stations, aims to enhance connectivity over the next three years.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) | File Image

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Delhi Metro Phase 5A project, a 16-km corridor comprising 13 new stations, to be constructed at a cost of ₹12,015 crore over the next three years. Of the 13 stations planned under Phase 5A, 10 will be underground, while three will be elevated.

The approved phase consists of three separate corridors. The longest stretch will run from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, covering 9.9 km, at a cost of ₹9,570.4 crore. Another corridor will connect Aerocity to Airport Terminal-1, spanning 2.3 km, with an estimated cost of ₹1,419.6 crore. The third stretch will link Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj over a distance of 3.9 km, costing ₹1,024.8 crore.

