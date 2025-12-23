Mumbai: Water Cut Till 4 PM In Parts Of Andheri & Vile Parle As Metro 7A Work Continues |

Mumbai, December 23: Residents across several pockets of Mumbai are facing water supply disruptions on Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation carries out diversion work on a key overhead water pipeline. The civic body said water supply in E Ward will remain affected until 4.00 pm due to ongoing construction linked to Mumbai Metro Line 7A.

The work involves a 2400 millimetre diameter overhead pipeline in the Bamnwada and Vile Parle East area. Officials said the project could not be completed within the earlier deadline due to technical reasons, leading to an extension of the shutdown period. During this time, water supply from Pawai High Level Reservoir One has also been suspended.

Areas To Face Staggered Supply Interruptions

According to the BMC, water supply disruptions will occur in phases depending on the usual supply timings of each locality.

Areas that receive early morning water between 5.00 am and 8.15 am include Om Nagar, Kanti Nagar, Rajasthan Society, Sai Nagar in the Technical Area, Sahar Gaon and Sutar Pakhadi.

Localities that normally receive water during the late morning window from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm include Mulgav Dongri, MIDC Roads one to twenty three, Trans Apartment, Kondivita, Maheshwari Nagar, Upadhyay Nagar, Thakur Chawl, Salve Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Durga Pada and Mama Garage.

The afternoon supply areas, usually served between 2.00 pm and 5.30 pm, cover a wide stretch including Kabir Nagar, Bamnwada, Parsivada, Airport Colony, Tarun Bharat Colony, Islampura, Chakala, Prakash Wadi, Govind Wadi, Marol Industrial Area, J B Nagar, Airport Road Area, Kanti Nagar and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Advisory Issued For Citizens

The BMC has urged residents in the affected areas to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the repair period. Citizens have also been asked to cooperate as civic teams complete the essential infrastructure work.

Longer Disruption Announced In Other Wards

Separately, the civic body has announced a larger 99 hour water supply disruption in parts of G North, K East and H East wards due to major pipeline connection works for Metro Line 7A. This work is scheduled from Monday, December 22 at 10.00 am to Friday, December 26 at 1.00 pm.

During this period, areas in Dharavi, Andheri and Bandra are expected to face low pressure water supply and changes in regular timings.