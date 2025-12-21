Multiple Fire Incidents Across Mumbai Leave Three Critically Injured In Andheri, Minor Burns In Colaba And Kurla Blazes

All the victims are admitted were first taken to Cooper Hospital and considering their serious condition, all three were transferred to burns ward of Kasturbha Hospital. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Three people, including two senior citizens, were left with severe burns injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl room in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Andheri East on Sunday night. The victims are identified as Veena Pradip Bhoite (50) who suffered 95 to 98% burns all over her body, Namdev Kashinath Sakpal (75) with 20 to 25% burns and Laxmi Namdev Sakpal (70) with 30 to 32% burns.

Victims Shifted From Cooper To Kasturba Hospital Burns Ward

All the victims are admitted were first taken to Cooper Hospital and considering their serious condition, all three were transferred to burns ward of Kasturbha Hospital.

As per disaster management cell report, the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7.16 pm. The fire erupted in room no. 10, Vijay Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Chawl, Andheri East. Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, apparels, mattresses and other household items. The chawl is a ground plus one floor structure.

The fire was extinguished by Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7.44 pm.

In another incident, a blaze erupted in a high-rise in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East around 8.50 pm. As per BMC disaster management officials, the fire was on the group plus 10 floored 'Mazgroup' building located opposite building no. 98, behind Bilani Masjid, Near Aryan hospital.

Residents Evacuated Safely As Firefighting Teams Rush In

All the occupants were evaluated from the building. Atleast four vehicles of fire brigade, police, civic ward staff, ambulance and Adani electricity staff were deployed on the spot. No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished at 9.15 pm.

Earlier on Sunday, two men suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in Colaba Social, a famous bar and restaurant chain's Colaba branch. The fire erupted from the kitchen due to a cylinder blast, and was reported at Mumbai Fire Brigade at 4.30 pm. The injured were taken to St George Hospital.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Police Enforce Tight Security Ahead Of 2026 Civic Polls

"The injured, Sunil Singh (28) suffered 5% burns and Subrat Barai (35) suffered 15% burns. Both are in stable condition," informed Dr Harshvardhan Bansode, medical officer at the hospital.

Earlier, Cylinder Blast Triggers Fire At Colaba Social Restaurant

As per a disaster management official, the fire reported from the 'Social', a restaurant at Boman Behram Marg, behind Taj Hotel in Colaba. The fire was in the kitchen room. "The Diplomat Hotel is a basement plus ground plus five story hotel. The fire had occurred in the hotel’s basement at the Colaba Social Bar and Restaurant," the officer said.

The incident Mumbai Fire Brigade at 4.36 pm and declared Level 1. The blaze was extinguished at 4.56 pm.

