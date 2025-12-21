Navi Mumbai Police Enforce Tight Security Ahead Of 2026 Civic Polls

Navi Mumbai Police Enforce Tight Security Ahead Of 2025 Civic Polls | Photo: File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police have put in place an extensive security and enforcement plan to ensure the Navi Mumbai and Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections 2025 are conducted in a peaceful, fair and transparent manner, issuing three prohibitory orders and deploying special squads across the city. The prohibitory orders will remain in force till midnight of January 18.

With the State Election Commission announcing the election programme, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. Polling will be held on January 15, followed by counting of votes on January 16. To prevent any law and order issues during this period, police deployment and surveillance have been significantly intensified.

The police have made prior permission mandatory for election-related activities such as public meetings, rallies, padayatras, roadshows and corner meetings, with clear guidelines on routes, timings and venues. Restrictions have also been imposed on the use of loudspeakers, including limits on time and sound levels, and violators will face immediate action.

Installation of banners, flags, posters and cut-outs that obstruct traffic on public roads and spaces has been prohibited. Political parties and candidates displaying campaign material on private properties must obtain written consent from property owners and submit copies of the permission to the police and election authorities.

Licensed arms holders have been barred from carrying weapons during the election period and have been directed to deposit their firearms at respective police stations. Only individuals assessed to be under threat will be allowed to retain weapons, while carrying arms during campaigning, rallies and roadshows has been strictly prohibited.

To curb electoral malpractices, Anti-Drug Squads, flying squads and static teams have been deployed across the police commissionerate. These teams will conduct continuous checks to prevent illegal liquor distribution, cash distribution and attempts to influence voters. Preventive action has also been initiated against history-sheeters, while a special drive is underway to execute pending summons and warrants.

Read Also Jan Akrosh Dindi March For Naming Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil Postponed Due To Model Code Of...

The police are closely monitoring atrocity-related cases and reviewing crimes reported during previous elections to identify and keep a strict watch on sensitive areas. Intelligence gathering and surveillance have been strengthened to prevent any caste-based, social or political tension during the election process.

“The objective is to ensure that the entire election process is completed in a calm, fearless and lawful atmosphere. Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating election rules or disturbing public order,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Yogesh Gawde.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/