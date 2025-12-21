Jan Akrosh Dindi March For Naming Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil Postponed Due To Model Code Of Conduct

Navi Mumbai International Airport | File

The proposed three-day Jan Akrosh Dindi March demanding that the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late DB Patil has been temporarily postponed after police denied permission, citing the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The march, scheduled to begin on December 22, was to be held from Mankoli–Bhiwandi to the Navi Mumbai International Airport , with the support of sons-of-the-soil organisations from the five coastal districts. A sit-in agitation at the airport site was also planned as part of the programme.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre said that since no policy decision could be taken during the Model Code of Conduct, the organisers had decided to defer the agitation. He announced that a massive march to the Mantralaya in Mumbai will be organised once the Code is lifted, and asserted that the movement would be intensified.

Despite the postponement of the main agitation, the organisations announced a symbolic protest on December 25, 2025, the day an aircraft is scheduled to take off from the Navi Mumbai airport without it being named after DB Patil.

Protesters across villages in the five coastal districts have been urged to gather near temples or village arches at 11 am, wear black ribbons, wave black flags, and hoist black flags on their homes to rsaegister their protest.

The leaders also appealed to citizens to gather in large numbers , marking the 100th birth anniversary of the activist , at his memorial in Jasai village to pay tribute.

“The agitation may be postponed, but the struggle will continue until DB Patil’s name is given to the airport,” MP Mhatre said, urging supporters to remain mobilised and prepared for the next phase of the protest.

