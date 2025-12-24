 Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Manhandled & Blocked From Addressing Media In Delhi: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnnao Rape Survivor, Mother Manhandled & Blocked From Addressing Media In Delhi: Reports

Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Manhandled & Blocked From Addressing Media In Delhi: Reports

Dramatic scenes erupted in Delhi after the Unnao rape survivor and her mother were stopped from addressing media over the Delhi High Court’s decision suspending Kuldeep Sengar’s sentence. The survivor called the order “death” for her family and plans to approach the Supreme Court. Sengar remains jailed in a separate custodial death case.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Unnao rape survivor, her mother and activist detained on Tuesday night for protesting at India Gate (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Dramatic scenes unfolded in the national capital after the Unnao rape survivor and her mother were blocked by paramilitary personnel from addressing the media. Notably, the rape survivor and her mother were holding a protest in the national capital against the Delhi High Court's judgment suspending the jail term of convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

According to a report by NDTV, the rape survivor's mother jumped out of a moving vehicle. While talking to the media, the mother of the survivor said that they did not get justice.

"These security personnel want to kill us all. They took my daughters away in a CRPF vehicle... Kuldeep Sengar's bail should be cancelled; otherwise, we will give up our lives... Otherwise, we will be killed, we are not safe," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Unnao rape survivor said the suspension of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term by the Delhi High Court is "kaal (death)" for her family. She also stated that she would approach the Supreme Court against the high court's decision.

FPJ Shorts
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife
'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife

“HC decision like ‘kaal (death)’ for us, will challenge order in SC,” the survivor told PTI. The HC on Tuesday suspended the sentence of Sengar. Notably, the expelled BJP leader is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

On Tuesday, the HC ordered Sengar's release on bail. In its order, the high court directed that Sengar shall not come within a 5-km radius of the victim's residence and shall not threaten the survivor or her mother. It also said violation of the conditions would automatically lead to cancellation of bail.

However, Sengar will remain in jail since he is also serving 10 years' imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

Notably, the survivor was a minor when she was kidnapped and raped in 2017. On December 16, 2019, the expelled BJP leader was convicted in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Manhandled & Blocked From Addressing Media In Delhi: Reports

Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Manhandled & Blocked From Addressing Media In Delhi: Reports

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...

Union Cabinet Clears Delhi Metro Expansion With 13 New Stations; Network to Exceed 400 km - VIDEO

Union Cabinet Clears Delhi Metro Expansion With 13 New Stations; Network to Exceed 400 km - VIDEO

'Kaal For Us': Unnao Rape Survivor On Suspesnion Of Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term, To Move Supreme...

'Kaal For Us': Unnao Rape Survivor On Suspesnion Of Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term, To Move Supreme...

'Badtameez Aadmi Hai Ye': Fresh Video Of IGMC Doctor-Patient Fight Shows Quarrel Before Physical...

'Badtameez Aadmi Hai Ye': Fresh Video Of IGMC Doctor-Patient Fight Shows Quarrel Before Physical...