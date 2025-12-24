Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Manhandled & Blocked From Addressing Media In Delhi: Reports

Unnao rape survivor, her mother and activist detained on Tuesday night for protesting at India Gate (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Dramatic scenes unfolded in the national capital after the Unnao rape survivor and her mother were blocked by paramilitary personnel from addressing the media. Notably, the rape survivor and her mother were holding a protest in the national capital against the Delhi High Court's judgment suspending the jail term of convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

According to a report by NDTV, the rape survivor's mother jumped out of a moving vehicle. While talking to the media, the mother of the survivor said that they did not get justice.

"These security personnel want to kill us all. They took my daughters away in a CRPF vehicle... Kuldeep Sengar's bail should be cancelled; otherwise, we will give up our lives... Otherwise, we will be killed, we are not safe," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Unnao rape survivor said the suspension of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term by the Delhi High Court is "kaal (death)" for her family.

Earlier in the day, the Unnao rape survivor said the suspension of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term by the Delhi High Court is "kaal (death)" for her family. She also stated that she would approach the Supreme Court against the high court's decision.

“HC decision like ‘kaal (death)’ for us, will challenge order in SC,” the survivor told PTI. The HC on Tuesday suspended the sentence of Sengar. Notably, the expelled BJP leader is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

On Tuesday, the HC ordered Sengar's release on bail. In its order, the high court directed that Sengar shall not come within a 5-km radius of the victim's residence and shall not threaten the survivor or her mother. It also said violation of the conditions would automatically lead to cancellation of bail.

#WATCH | Delhi: Police remove 2017 Unnao rape case victim, her mother, and women activist Yogita Bhayana from the protest site near India Gate.



They were holding a protest against the Delhi High Court's order suspending the sentence of 2017 Unnao rape case accused, Kuldeep… https://t.co/RTtewzObCz pic.twitter.com/Stuv4unBor — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

However, Sengar will remain in jail since he is also serving 10 years' imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

Notably, the survivor was a minor when she was kidnapped and raped in 2017. On December 16, 2019, the expelled BJP leader was convicted in the case.