Bengaluru Shocker: Techie Shoots Wife A Week After Receiving Divorce Notice

Bhuvaneshwari | X/@HateDetectors

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru,where a man allegedly killed his wife on Tuesday, a week after she had sent him a divorce notice, with the case pending before a court.

The accused has been identified as Balamurugan, while the deceased has been identified as Bhuvaneshwari. Police said the man allegedly fired four rounds at his wife, one of which proved fatal.

Bhuvaneshwari was shot after she returned home from work. Following the incident, Balamurugan surrendered at a police station. Police said he had reportedly been tracking her movements and waited for her return. At around 6.30 pm, he allegedly opened fire.

The victim was rushed to Shanbhog Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Balamurugan, 40, is a trained software engineer who previously worked with a private firm but had reportedly been unemployed for the past four years. Bhuvaneshwari, 39, was employed as an assistant manager with Union Bank of India.

The couple married in 2011 but had frequent disputes and had been living separately for over a year due to marital issues. Both are natives of Salem district in Tamil Nadu and have two children. Bhuvaneshwari lived with the children in Rajajinagar.

Police said the accused allegedly suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship, which often led to arguments.

An investigation into the case has been launched and police are also probing the source of the firearm.