Karnataka Shocker: Grandmother, Daughter Kill 14-Year-Old Boy; Commit Suicide Over Financial Distress In Bengaluru | VIDEO

Bengaluru, Dec 8: A tragic incident in which a mother and grandmother committed suicide after allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy was reported from the Tavarekere area in Koramangala locality of Karnataka's Bengaluru, on Monday, within the limits of the SG Palya Police Station, police officials said.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Maunish (14), his mother 38-year-old Sudha, and his grandmother 68-year-old Muddamma. It is suspected that they first poisoned the boy and then consumed poison themselves.

Debt-Related Stress Believed to Be Motive

Preliminary investigation indicates that the boy's mother and grandmother took the extreme step due to mounting debts.

DCP Sarah Fatima Visits Scene

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast division), Sarah Fatima, visited the spot and examined whether a death note or any other evidence was present.

Police Statement on Recovery of Bodies

Speaking to the media on Monday, DCP Fatima said that a call was received on emergency number 112 reporting the deaths. When the police visited the spot and conducted an inspection, they found three bodies.

Cause to Be Confirmed Post-Examination

She said the exact reason for the suicides would be known only after the post-mortem examination. The deceased were originally from Tamil Nadu. They had visited a temple in Dharmapuri on Sunday.

Boy Studied in Class 7

"The boy was studying in Class 7 at Christ School. We are conducting further investigation to determine the exact cause of the deaths. The bodies have currently been sent for post-mortem examination," DCP Fatima said.

Family Faced Financial Crisis

According to the police, Sudha and Muddamma had earlier run a small hotel where they sold biryani. After suffering losses, they switched to selling chips and milk, and later began doing household work. Mounting debt is suspected to have driven them to take this extreme step.

Separation From Husband Noted in Probe

Preliminary investigations suggest that Sudha had separated from her husband a few years ago. Maunish and Sudha were living with her mother Muddamma.

All Three Consumed Poison at Home

The family consumed poison inside their residence and neighbours noticed family members lying unconscious and informed the police. Further investigation is underway.

Similar Case Reported in September

On September 15, a couple from Bengaluru Rural district allegedly strangled their two children to death before attempting to take their own lives due to mounting financial difficulties. The incident occurred in Gonakanahalli on the outskirts of the city.

Father Killed Children Before Attempting Suicide

According to police, Shivakumar, aged 32, killed his daughter and son, aged 11 and 7, before hanging himself. His wife Manjula, aged 30, survived after being rescued in time by neighbours, but she has since been arrested on charges of murder.

Sequence of September Crime

While the children were engaged in their daily chores in the family's flower plantation at the back of the house, the couple first called their daughter inside and strangled her.

They then called their son and strangled him in a similar manner, police said.

Financial Strain a Key Factor

Police said Shivakumar had sustained serious leg injuries in an accident some time ago, leaving the family dependent on Manjula's meagre income from odd labour jobs.

Debt Pressure Led to Extreme Step

The couple had also borrowed money for his treatment, and the financial pressure reportedly drove them to decide to end their lives and also kill their children to prevent them from becoming orphans.

