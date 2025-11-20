 Himachal Pradesh: After Una, Gunfire Incident Reported From Solan District - VIDEO
During the investigation, police seized a pistol from the main accused. Solan SP Gaurav Singh confirmed that all suspects have been taken into custody. He added that police are probing the motive behind the firing and are examining whether it stemmed from a personal dispute or any prior enmity.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

Himachal Pradesh witnessed two separate firing incidents on Thursday, triggering fear and concern over law and order in the state. After a firing incident was reported from Una district earlier in the day, another case of gunshots in Solan created panic among locals and students.

According to police, the Solan incident occurred near a private university in the Ochhghat area, close to the district headquarters. A youth allegedly fired four to five rounds into the air, causing chaos in the vicinity. Videos of the firing went viral on social media, showing the accused shooting repeatedly into the air, seemingly to create panic.

The video has sparked outrage online. Sharing the footage on X, a user named Nikhil Saini wrote, “Law and order in Himachal is collapsing. Nine rounds fired in air in Solan, a woman lost her life yesterday after battling burns from an acid attack, and another person was killed in a firing incident in Una yesterday. How many more incidents before someone wakes up?”

article-image

Witnesses said several students present at the spot confronted the accused after the firing. Police reached the location promptly and detained the youth along with his companions.

