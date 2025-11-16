37-Year-Old Man Found Shot Dead In Kannur; Police Suspect Accidental Firing During Early-Morning Hunting

A 37-year-old man was found shot dead at Vellora in this north Kerala district. | Representational Image

Kannur: A 37-year-old man was found shot dead at Vellora in this north Kerala district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sijo, a native of Nellamkuzhi here.

According to police, the incident was suspected to have happened in the early hours of Sunday.

"He was shot in the chest. As per the preliminary assumption, it was an accidental shooting happened during hunting," police said.

Another person, who was with the deceased during the time of the incident, was taken into custody with a firearm, police added.

