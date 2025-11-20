First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

Udaipur is once again in the global spotlight as it prepares to host one of India’s most extravagant destination weddings of the year. Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, will marry Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish two-day celebration on November 21 and 22.

Some of the city’s most iconic heritage locations have been reserved exclusively for the festivities. Events are expected to unfold across The Leela Palace Udaipur, Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal within the historic City Palace, and the breathtaking Jagmandir Island Palace, a venue synonymous with royal grandeur on Lake Pichola.

A royal invitation

The first official look at the wedding invitation surfaced through Hollywood actor Oliver Trevena’s Instagram story who looks like a friend of Netra's and the design confirms that the wedding is set to be a luxury spectacle. He wrote, "Time to head to India for my lovely friend @netra_mantena wedding." He also tagged brother Daya Mantena and wrote, "Guaranteed to be magical when 'Mantena's' are organising.

The invitation is presented in a deep ruby-red premium box with the couple’s names, Netra & Vamsi, printed in elegant white script. Above their names sits a gold-embossed elephant motif- a symbol of Indian royalty, prosperity, and grandeur, especially tied to historic royal processions in Rajasthan.

Inside, every element is precisely encased, transforming the invitation into a keepsake experience:

-Personalised Envelope: Each guest receives a custom-named card, underscoring exclusivity and thoughtful attention.

-“The Udaipur Collection” Booklet: One insert features a ring of multi-colored gemstones, sapphire, emerald, ruby, diamond tones, signaling luxury themes likely reflected across the wedding events.

Main Wedding Ceremony Card: Elegant cream stock with gold lettering announcing the union of the Mantena and Gadiraju families.

The ceremony venue mentions Jagmandir Island Palace, confirming a royal waterfront setting.

A star-studded guest list is set to descend upon the city, with celebrities, business magnates, global dignitaries, and international performers reportedly in attendance. Tight security measures are already in motion as Udaipur prepares for a wedding that blends Indian royal tradition with global luxury.