 First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleFirst Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

Udaipur is hosting one of India’s grandest billionaire weddings as Netra Mantena, daughter of pharma tycoon Rama Raju Mantena, marries Vamsi Gadiraju on November 21–22. Iconic venues like The Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace are reserved for the celebrations. A first glimpse of the opulent red invitation box reveals a luxurious, royal-inspired affair with exclusive global guests

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image

Udaipur is once again in the global spotlight as it prepares to host one of India’s most extravagant destination weddings of the year. Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, will marry Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish two-day celebration on November 21 and 22.

Some of the city’s most iconic heritage locations have been reserved exclusively for the festivities. Events are expected to unfold across The Leela Palace Udaipur, Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal within the historic City Palace, and the breathtaking Jagmandir Island Palace, a venue synonymous with royal grandeur on Lake Pichola.

A royal invitation

The first official look at the wedding invitation surfaced through Hollywood actor Oliver Trevena’s Instagram story who looks like a friend of Netra's and the design confirms that the wedding is set to be a luxury spectacle. He wrote, "Time to head to India for my lovely friend @netra_mantena wedding." He also tagged brother Daya Mantena and wrote, "Guaranteed to be magical when 'Mantena's' are organising.

FPJ Shorts
MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Refuses To Accept Police Notice In Shiv Smarak Unveiling Case
MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Refuses To Accept Police Notice In Shiv Smarak Unveiling Case
India 'A' Outclasses Oman 'A' As India 'B' Goes Down To Formidable France In Opener
India 'A' Outclasses Oman 'A' As India 'B' Goes Down To Formidable France In Opener
Mumbai News: Alumni Of 200-Year-Old Byculla School Start Fundraising To Modernise The Institution
Mumbai News: Alumni Of 200-Year-Old Byculla School Start Fundraising To Modernise The Institution
Probe Into Delhi Terror Attack Takes New Turn In Lucknow As Links To Integral University, Jobs & Housing Emerge
Probe Into Delhi Terror Attack Takes New Turn In Lucknow As Links To Integral University, Jobs & Housing Emerge
Read Also
Trump Junior's 'Kohinoor' Suite In India Costs ₹1,10,0000 Per Night: Here's Where He's Staying For...
article-image

The invitation is presented in a deep ruby-red premium box with the couple’s names, Netra & Vamsi, printed in elegant white script. Above their names sits a gold-embossed elephant motif- a symbol of Indian royalty, prosperity, and grandeur, especially tied to historic royal processions in Rajasthan.

Inside, every element is precisely encased, transforming the invitation into a keepsake experience:

-Personalised Envelope: Each guest receives a custom-named card, underscoring exclusivity and thoughtful attention.

-“The Udaipur Collection” Booklet: One insert features a ring of multi-colored gemstones, sapphire, emerald, ruby, diamond tones, signaling luxury themes likely reflected across the wedding events.

Read Also
This Indian City Emerges As Top Among 10 Trending Destinations For 2026
article-image

Main Wedding Ceremony Card: Elegant cream stock with gold lettering announcing the union of the Mantena and Gadiraju families.
The ceremony venue mentions Jagmandir Island Palace, confirming a royal waterfront setting.

A star-studded guest list is set to descend upon the city, with celebrities, business magnates, global dignitaries, and international performers reportedly in attendance. Tight security measures are already in motion as Udaipur prepares for a wedding that blends Indian royal tradition with global luxury.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

India's Biggest Destination Wedding To Take Place In Udaipur Over The Next 2 Days: All You Need To...

India's Biggest Destination Wedding To Take Place In Udaipur Over The Next 2 Days: All You Need To...

When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here

When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here

Trump Junior's 'Kohinoor' Suite In India Costs ₹1,10,0000 Per Night: Here's Where He's Staying For...

Trump Junior's 'Kohinoor' Suite In India Costs ₹1,10,0000 Per Night: Here's Where He's Staying For...

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her...

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her...