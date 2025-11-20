This Indian City Emerges As Top Among 10 Trending Destinations For 2026

Kochi, a vibrant port city on Kerala’s southwest coast, has earned a major travel milestone by being listed among the world’s top trending destinations for 2026 by booking.com. It is the only Indian city to make it to this global list, making the country proud and drawing attention to its rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty.

A beautiful blend of cultures and history

What makes Kochi stand out is its long-standing connection to international trade. Over centuries, merchants and sailors from Europe, Arabia, and China sailed into Kochi’s harbours, leaving behind traditions, architecture, and flavours that shaped the city into a cultural melting pot.

Fort Kochi is the best place to witness this charm. Here, colourful colonial-era buildings, vintage streets, and the famous Chinese fishing nets create postcard-worthy views. Walking around feels like stepping back in time while enjoying a modern, artsy vibe.

India’s creative soul: Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Kochi takes creativity seriously. Every two years, from January to March, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale transforms old warehouses and godowns in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry into world-class art galleries. The streets come alive with powerful installations, live performances, and artwork by leading Indian and international artists. This festival has put Kochi firmly on the global art circuit.

A food lover’s paradise

The coastal city is heaven for food enthusiasts. From steaming appams served with creamy fish molee to spicy beef fry and freshly caught seafood, Kochi’s cuisine is rich in flavour and rooted in its spice-laden history. Traditional toddy shops offer an authentic local dining experience, while trendy cafes and home-style kitchens cater to modern tastes.

Easy access and scenic getaways

Travelling to Kochi is convenient thanks to its well-connected international airport, also famous for being the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. Once here, travellers can plan quick escapes to some of Kerala’s most scenic destinations.

You can drift through the peaceful backwaters of Alappuzha on a houseboat, take a scenic drive to the lush green hill stations of Munnar, or unwind on the serene shores of Marari Beach. This unique mix of city experiences and nature getaways makes Kochi an ideal holiday hub.

Alongside Kochi, these exciting cities make up the complete list:

-Mui Ne, Vietnam

-Bilbao, Spain

-Barranquilla, Colombia

-Philadelphia, USA

-Guangzhou, China

-Sal, Cape Verde

-Manaus, Brazil

-Münster, Germany

-Port Douglas, Australia