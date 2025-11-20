 India's Biggest Destination Wedding To Take Place In Udaipur Over The Next 2 Days: All You Need To Know
India's Biggest Destination Wedding To Take Place In Udaipur Over The Next 2 Days: All You Need To Know

Udaipur is set to host a lavish two-day destination wedding on November 21–22, as Netra Mantena, daughter of pharmaceutical CEO Rama Raju Mantena, marries Vamsi Gadiraju. Celebrations will take place across iconic palaces, with star-studded guests including Donald Trump Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and top Bollywood actors.

Amisha Shirgave
Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

Udaipur is preparing for another moment in the global spotlight as it hosts what is expected to be one of India’s most extravagant destination weddings this year. Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, Chairman and CEO of Orlando-headquartered Ingenious Pharmaceutical will marry Vamsi Gadiraju in a grand two-day celebration on November 21 and 22.

Festivities to take over different locations

The city’s most iconic heritage locations have been reserved for the festivities. Lavish ceremonies and pre-wedding events will unfold across The Leela Palace Udaipur, Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal within the historic City Palace complex, as well as the majestic Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola. Preparations are underway to transform these venues into immersive wedding settings showcasing the grandeur of Rajasthan’s royal architecture.

A prominent guest list is expected to arrive from both India and overseas, with high-level security arrangements already in motion. Among the international dignitaries likely to attend are Donald Trump Jr., son of the President of the United States, along with global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who is reportedly scheduled to perform during one of the events. The Bollywood contingent is also set to add glamour, with names such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor speculated to make appearances.

Top luxury hotels across Udaipur have been booked to accommodate the high-profile attendees, further boosting the city’s tourism and hospitality industry ahead of the peak travel season. Event management giant Wizcraft Weddings, known for masterminding large-scale celebrations and entertainment shows, is overseeing the production. The company has enlisted leading décor designers to create visually striking themes tailored to each venue.

article-image

With hundreds of guests flying in and palace venues decked out on an unprecedented scale, the wedding is being closely compared to the Ambani celebrations that dominated headlines in 2024. As Udaipur undergoes its final preparations, the city is bracing for an influx of international attention, making this union one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

