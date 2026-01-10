Tara-Veer, Khushi-Vedang Breakup: Psychologist Share Tips To Move On From Your Ex

Breakups in the spotlight often unfold under relentless public scrutiny, turning private heartbreaks into headline news. Over the past few days, Bollywood has seen renewed chatter around celebrity relationships, with reports of splits involving young stars sparking conversations not just about love, but also about healing and emotional recovery in the digital age.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya breakup

Speculation has recently intensified around actor Tara Sutaria’s relationship with Veer Pahariya. The two, who were among the most talked-about couples of 2025, reportedly began dating early last year and later made their relationship Instagram official. Their public outings and visible chemistry quickly won over fans.

However, according to a Filmfare report, the couple may have parted ways. Neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed the breakup, and the fact that they still follow each other on social media, with shared photos untouched, has only added to the mystery.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina breakup

Another young Bollywood pairing reportedly called it quits. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, who made their debut together in The Archies (2023), are said to have ended their relationship after over two years of dating.

Journalist Vickey Lalwani shared the update on Instagram, quoting a source who said, "It’s over. Khushi and Vedang are not a couple anymore, but the reason for the break-up is not known. It’s something that has happened only very recently." Once again, neither actor has officially addressed the reports.

Psychologist shares how to deal with breakup

As celebrity breakups dominate conversations, psychologist Charmi recently offered practical advice on how to emotionally detach and heal after a relationship ends. In her video titled “How to get over anyone,” she stressed that recovery is possible, no matter how intense the connection felt.

Charmi’s first rule is strict no contact, cutting off communication completely and not attempting friendship post-breakup. She advises deleting all messages and photos, followed by recording a personal video explaining why the relationship ended and how you feel at that moment. According to her, this helps counter “rose-coloured glasses” later on.

She also recommends adopting five hobbies, including at least one physical activity, staying socially connected by talking openly with friends, and consciously avoiding sad music. Instead, she suggests self-help podcasts, explaining that what we listen to deeply influences emotional healing.