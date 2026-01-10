By: Rutunjay Dole | January 10, 2026
Khushi Kapoor Attends Bestie Aaliyah Kashyap's Birthday In Chic Mini Dress, Orry Crashes Party In Style- Pictures Inside
Instagram @KhushiKapoor
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap turned 25th Yesterday on January 9, 2026.
In an intimate birthday celebration with close friends, Aaliyah Kashyap celebrated her special day.
Khushi Kapoor graced the party in a chic and cute minidress.
Several celebrities like Anjini Dhawan and Orry was also spotted in the party.
Khushi paired her dress with a sleek neckpiece, shades for the outdoor event and bracelets.
In a series of pictures Khushi dropped on her Instagram handle, she can be seen posing in cute aesthetic moments captured on camera.