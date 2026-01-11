 'I Was Struggling For Life': Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns From Deadly Manja While Riding On Bike | VIDEO
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
'I Was Struggling For Life': Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns From Deadly Manja While Riding On Bike | VIDEO | Instagram @Poddar_Tanya

A horrifying video is going viral on social media, highlighting the life-threatening dangers of illegal kite flying using sharp manja. In the video, a woman recounts a shocking incident she recently experienced while returning home from work, leaving netizens disturbed and concerned about public safety.

The woman shared that the incident occurred on January 2, while she was travelling back from her office and crossing an overbridge on her usual route. During the commute, she suddenly felt what seemed like a thread brush against her neck. Assuming it was harmless, she instinctively tried to remove it. only to realise it was sharp kite manja.

WATCH VIDEO:

As she touched the thread, she immediately suffered burns on her fingers. In her attempt to free herself, the manja caused deep cuts and severe friction burns on her neck and hands. She revealed that the thread was extremely sharp, making it difficult to remove. In the process, one of her fingers required stitches due to the injury.

Describing the terrifying moments, she said she was “struggling for her life” and feared she could have lost her vocal cord had the wound been slightly deeper. According to her, the kite was being flown by a man standing on the same overbridge, recklessly putting the lives of several commuters at risk.

article-image

Fortunately, the woman managed to reach a nearby hospital in time and received immediate medical treatment. She stressed that while she survived the incident, the consequences could have been fatal. “That day it was me, another day it could have been someone else,” she said, urging people to understand how dangerous illegal manja can be.

The video has triggered outrage online, with users demanding stricter enforcement against the use of banned sharp manja and greater awareness.

