Trump Junior's 'Kohinoor' Suite In India Costs ₹1,10,0000 Per Night: Here's Where He's Staying For Billionaire Raju Mantena’s Daughter's Wedding

Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has flown to India to be a part of the high-profile wedding celebrations of billionaire Raju Mantena’s Daughter. Mantena, a U.S.-based entrepreneur with deep South Indian roots, is hosting an extravagant event expected to draw well-known artists and distinguished guests.

For the duration of his visit, Trump Jr. is staying at The Oberoi Amarvilas, a renowned five-star hotel celebrated for its proximity to the Taj Mahal. The property’s architecture is designed to maximize views of the monument, making it one of the most exclusive hospitality destinations in the region.

Inside the prestigious Kohinoor suite

Trump Jr. is staying in the Kohinoor Suite, the hotel’s most luxurious and expensive offering. The suite boasts around 230 square metres of lavish interiors and approximately 275 square metres of space overall, including private areas that face the Taj Mahal. Mughal-inspired décor, refined detailing and expansive living spaces give the suite its signature royal appeal.

A price tag befitting global VIP guests

The Kohinoor Suite is priced at roughly ₹11 lakh per night, placing it among India’s most extravagant hotel stays. Trump Jr.’s choice of accommodation mirrors the grandeur and attention surrounding the Mantena wedding, which has already captured widespread public interest.With celebrations underway, Agra is buzzing with activity and anticipation. Residents and tourists alike are eager to spot the high-profile attendees. The fusion of luxury, celebrity presence and cultural heritage has turned this wedding into one of the most talked-about social events in recent memory.

Ultra-premium experience

The accommodation includes 24-hour dedicated butler service, premium in-room amenities and access to round-the-clock dining. Every corner of the suite is curated to deliver unmatched comfort, ensuring an experience that rivals royal hospitality. Its location, only 600 metres from the Taj Mahal, further elevates its exclusivity.