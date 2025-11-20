 When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhen And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here

When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here

The Miss Universe Organisation has confirmed that the 74th edition of the pageant will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the iconic Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The live event begins at 8:00 am Thailand time, which means viewers in India can catch every moment from 6:30 am IST.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Victoria Kjaer Theilvig won Miss Universe 2024 | Instagram

The countdown is officially on! As Thailand preps for one of the grandest nights in global pageantry, excitement is surging among fans in India. Miss Universe 2025 is ready to light up Bangkok with its blend of beauty, culture, and high-fashion spectacle. Last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, will pass on her crown at this year’s finale. The 2025 theme, "The Power of Love," highlights unity, compassion, and global sisterhood — values the competition hopes to amplify on an international scale.

With India’s Manika Vishwakarma competing for the crown, the energy back home is unmistakably electric. So, if you’re planning to tune in? Here’s your complete viewing guide.

When is Miss Universe 2025 happening?

The Miss Universe Organisation has confirmed that the 74th edition of the pageant will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the iconic Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The live event begins at 8:00 am Thailand time, which means viewers in India can catch every moment from 6:30 am IST.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar? Udaipur's Jag Mandir Palace Custodian, Where Indo-US Couple’s Lavish Wedding Will Take Place
Who Is Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar? Udaipur's Jag Mandir Palace Custodian, Where Indo-US Couple’s Lavish Wedding Will Take Place
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out Probable Playing XI
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out Probable Playing XI
Mumbai News: Eight Years On, Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium Remains Shut Bhiwandi’s Cultural Identity Fading
Mumbai News: Eight Years On, Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium Remains Shut Bhiwandi’s Cultural Identity Fading
Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Read Also
Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Honours Buddhism In Golden-Saffron National Costume At Miss Universe...
article-image

Where can you watch it live in India?

Pageant enthusiasts won't need a TV channel subscription this year. The entire Miss Universe 2025 finale will be streamed live on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel, making it easily accessible to fans across the country.

Click to watch Miss Universe Live

Read Also
Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Meet 23-Year-Old Miss Universe India 2025 Winner From Rajasthan
article-image

Who is representing India at Miss Universe 2025?

India will be cheering for Manika Vishwakarma, the stunning Rajasthan-born beauty queen who earned her national crown at a glittering ceremony in Jaipur on August 18. With poise, purpose, and a powerful presence, Manika aims to bring India its next Miss Universe title.

If Manika triumphs on November 21, she will join the elite list of Indian Miss Universe winners: Sushmita Sen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000), and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here

When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here

Trump Junior's 'Kohinoor' Suite In India Costs ₹1,10,0000 Per Night: Here's Where He's Staying For...

Trump Junior's 'Kohinoor' Suite In India Costs ₹1,10,0000 Per Night: Here's Where He's Staying For...

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her...

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her...

This Indian City Emerges As Top Among 10 Trending Destinations For 2026

This Indian City Emerges As Top Among 10 Trending Destinations For 2026

Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way

Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way