When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig won Miss Universe 2024 | Instagram

The countdown is officially on! As Thailand preps for one of the grandest nights in global pageantry, excitement is surging among fans in India. Miss Universe 2025 is ready to light up Bangkok with its blend of beauty, culture, and high-fashion spectacle. Last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, will pass on her crown at this year’s finale. The 2025 theme, "The Power of Love," highlights unity, compassion, and global sisterhood — values the competition hopes to amplify on an international scale.

With India’s Manika Vishwakarma competing for the crown, the energy back home is unmistakably electric. So, if you’re planning to tune in? Here’s your complete viewing guide.

When is Miss Universe 2025 happening?

The Miss Universe Organisation has confirmed that the 74th edition of the pageant will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the iconic Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The live event begins at 8:00 am Thailand time, which means viewers in India can catch every moment from 6:30 am IST.

Where can you watch it live in India?

Pageant enthusiasts won't need a TV channel subscription this year. The entire Miss Universe 2025 finale will be streamed live on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel, making it easily accessible to fans across the country.

Click to watch Miss Universe Live

Who is representing India at Miss Universe 2025?

India will be cheering for Manika Vishwakarma, the stunning Rajasthan-born beauty queen who earned her national crown at a glittering ceremony in Jaipur on August 18. With poise, purpose, and a powerful presence, Manika aims to bring India its next Miss Universe title.

If Manika triumphs on November 21, she will join the elite list of Indian Miss Universe winners: Sushmita Sen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000), and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021).