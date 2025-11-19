 Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Honours Buddhism In Golden-Saffron National Costume At Miss Universe 2025 | WATCH
Miss India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma wowed the Miss Universe stage with a stunning golden national costume inspired by Buddha’s enlightenment. Dressed in a sculptural gold-and-saffron ensemble featuring temple-inspired architecture, a glowing Dharma Chakra, and a lotus-topped headdress, she said the look “pays homage to the moment Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree."

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
Miss India Manika Vishwakarma at Miss Universe 2025 | Instagram


Miss Universe 2025 may be packed with dazzling gowns and dramatic moments, but Miss India Manika Vishwakarma managed to stop the show entirely—and she did it draped in gold. On November 19, the reigning Miss India stepped onto the national costume stage in an outfit that blended spiritual symbolism with couture craftsmanship, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.

Take a look:

Manika Vishwakarma pays tribute to Buddhism

For the national costume round, Manika chose a concept rarely explored on an international stage: the moment Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, which they called "The Birth of Enlightenment". Instead of leaning into predictable motifs, she arrived in a sculptural gold-and-saffron ensemble that radiated drama and devotion in equal measure.

The gown was a rich, metallic creation with hand-worked detailing, featuring elaborate patterns reminiscent of temple carvings. Its architecture — structured, towering, and meticulously shaped — echoed the golden stupas seen in monasteries across Bodh Gaya and Sanchi. Her extended train was painted in warm saffron, adding movement and instantly recalling the robes of Buddhist monks.

Inspiration bheind 'The Birth of Enlightenment'

Sharing her inspiration on Instagram, Manika explained, "Inspired by the sacred origins of Buddhism in India, this magnificent costume pays homage to the moment Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya—a moment that radiated wisdom and peace across the world. The ensemble is crafted in regal gold and saffron hues, symbolising divinity, purity, and the eternal light of knowledge."

She elaborated on the symbolic details, noting that the goldwork mirrored the leaf patterns of the Bodhi Tree. The hues, textures, and silhouette structure together celebrated the transformative moment that "radiated wisdom and peace across the world."

Dharma Chakra that stole the show

At the heart of the costume sat a glowing Dharma Chakra — the Wheel of Truth — positioned to emphasise its spiritual importance. "The chakra is… radiating light to signify the spread of Buddhist philosophy from India to the world," Manika explained. The illuminated motif acted as both ornamentation and message, embodying moral law, the cycle of life, and the Eightfold Path.

Her towering headpiece tied the entire look together. Inspired by temple shikharas, it rose in gold filigree tiers and was crowned with a lotus bloom. With crystals catching the stage lights, the headdress made her couture unforgettable.

With this look, we can clearly say Manika Vishwakarma didn’t just present a costume—she delivered a story, a heritage lesson, and a moment of quiet power, all wrapped in gold.

