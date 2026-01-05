Grey Nike Tech Fleece Worn By Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro During Arrest Is SOLD OUT! Why Is Everyone Buying It?

Nike Tech Fleece worn by Nicolas Maduro is sold out | X

In the midst of a geopolitical storm and heated social media chatter, one unexpected element has grabbed global attention: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's grey tracksuit. After an image of Maduro in a casual Nike Tech Fleece outfit went viral, interest in the once-understated sportswear skyrocketed, and reports say it's now completely sold out.

How Nicolas Maduro broke the internet with grey suit

It all began when US President Donald Trump shared the headline-making photograph showing Maduro in custody aboard the USS Iwo Jima en route to New York City. The now-viral image captures Maduro blindfolded, handcuffed and wearing sound-dampening headphones, but it was the sleek grey tracksuit that grabbed millions of eyeballs online.

Within hours, searches for Nike Tech Fleece spiked dramatically on Google Trends, with queries climbing from late evening into the early morning, a surge analysts linked directly to the viral circulation of the image. As per reports, Maduro himself also became one of the most searched names globally.

Google trends for Nike Tech Fleece | Image Courtesy: Plugged Inn

More about Nike Tech Fleece

Nike Tech Fleece, originally introduced in 2013 as part of Nike's Tech Pack collection, is known for its modern silhouette, lightweight warmth and minimalist design. Though not a constant fixture on trend charts in recent months, the sudden media frenzy has not only made the ensemble viral but has also sold out globally.

About US-Venezuela tension

The unusual fashion moment unfolded amid dramatic political developments. On January 3, the United States carried out airstrikes on Caracas, Venezuela's capital, in a move that escalated tensions between the two nations.

Hours later, Trump claimed that US forces had captured Maduro and his wife, stating, "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country."