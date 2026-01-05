 Magh Mela's Monalisa? Meet Afsana Pawar Whose Video Of Selling Garlands At Prayagraj Is Going Viral
After Maha Kumbh's viral Monalisa, her relative Afsana Pawar has become the new sensation at Prayagraj's Magh Mela 2026. Videos of Afsana selling garlands have flooded social media, with visitors taking selfies and calling her the next "Monalisa". In a video, Afsana said, "Monalisa is my aunt's daughter."

Updated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
from left, Monalisa and Afsana Pawar | X (@Mithileshdhar)

Every year, the Magh Mela comes up with stories that capture hearts beyond the spiritual buzz of Prayagraj. This year, it's not the scale of the fair but the quiet charm of a young garland seller, Afsana Pawar, who is drawing crowds and cameras, reminding many of last year's viral sensation, Monalisa Bhonsle.

In 2025, social media was taken over by visuals of Monalisa selling garlands at the Maha Kumbh. Her unassuming smile and modest presence sparked instant fascination, so much so that she soon became a cultural moment. From viral edits to T-shirts and even a film offer, her sudden stardom felt unreal.

Now, as Magh Mela 2026 unfolds, history seems to be repeating itself.

Clips of Afsana, standing near the stalls with her basket of flowers, are spreading online. Visitors have begun calling her the "new Monalisa," stopping by for selfies and videos, making her an unexpected attraction at the mela.

Check out Afsana Pawar's viral video:

More about Afsana Pawar

Behind the viral fame is simply a girl at work. Afsana says, "Monalisa is my aunt's daughter." Hailing from Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, she clarifies that her purpose at the fair is straightforward: "I haven't come to the Magh Mela to become Monalisa, but only to sell garlands." She works alongside her parents, as the family travels to different fairs for their livelihood.

She adds, "We are not Muslims; we go to Pardhi, and we sell garlands at every fair, and we will be selling garlands at the Magh Mela for the entire month."

Magh Mela 2026

Magh Mela is one of Hinduism's oldest annual religious gatherings, observed during the auspicious month of Magh (January-February). Held every year in Prayagraj, the festival centres around the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati.

This year, Magh Mela kicked off on January 3 with more than 25 lakh pilgrims having taken a holy dip at the Sangam. After bathing and performing rituals of charity, devotees were seen offering prayers at the Lete Hanuman Temple.

