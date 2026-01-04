After Maha Kumbh, Magh Mela 2026 Begins In Prayagraj: Check Bathing Dates, Schedule And Complete Guide Here

Magh Mela 2026 begins on January 3, 2026, in Prayagraj | Image Courtesy: X (DD News)

After the iconic Maha Kumbh witnessed last year, Prayagraj is once again turning into a sea of devotion. As chants echo along the riverbanks and saffron-clad pilgrims return to the Sangam, the arrival of Magh Mela 2026 marks the continuation of a deeply spiritual journey. Kicked off on January 3, the annual mela invites devotees for a month-long immersion in faith, rituals and sacred bathing. Here's everything you need to know about Magh Mela 2026.

What is Magh Mela?

Magh Mela is one of Hinduism's oldest annual religious gatherings, observed during the auspicious month of Magh (January-February). Held every year in Prayagraj, the festival centres around the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati.

Important bathing dates for Magh Mela 2026

While devotees can bathe throughout the Magh month, certain dates are considered especially auspicious:

Paush Purnima – January 3, 2026: Marks the beginning of Kalpavas and the official start of the mela.

Mauni Amavasya – January 18, 2026: The most sacred bathing day, drawing massive crowds.

Basant Panchami – January 23, 2026: Associated with new beginnings and spiritual awakening.

Maghi Purnima – February 1, 2026: The final major bathing day, concluding the core rituals.

Where is Magh Mela held in Prayagraj?

Magh Mela takes place on the expansive sandy banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. A massive temporary township is created every year, divided into sectors with tent accommodations, ashrams, roads, lighting, sanitation facilities and security arrangements.

Local authorities and mela committees ensure smooth crowd movement, safety and cleanliness throughout the festival.

Why Magh Mela 2026 is special

The 2026 edition holds special importance as it follows the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. For many devotees who couldn't attend the Kumbh, Magh Mela offers another opportunity to experience the sacred energy of the Sangam.

With Kumbh infrastructure still in place and spiritual momentum running high, Magh Mela 2026 is expected to feel more organised, accessible and deeply charged with devotion.

Magh Mela vs Kumbh Mela: What's the difference?

While both are sacred gatherings, their scale and frequency differ. Magh Mela is held every year in Prayagraj during the Magh month. It is often described as a smaller, annual continuation of Kumbh, being intimate yet equally meaningful.

From daily river rituals and discourses to akharas, satsangs and Kalpavas traditions, Magh Mela 2026 promises a spiritually enriching experience.

Meanwhile, Maha Kumbh Mela occurs once every 12 years, rotating between Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain. Lastly, Ardh Kumbh is observed after every six years.