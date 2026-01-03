First Magh Mela After Prayagraj Mahakumbh Begins With Massive Devotee Turnout As Over 25 Lakh Take Holy Dip On Paush Purnima

The first Magh Mela after the Prayagraj Mahakumbh began on Saturday with a massive turnout of devotees on the occasion of Paush Purnima. | X @bshindinews

Prayagraj: The first Magh Mela after the Prayagraj Mahakumbh began on Saturday with a massive turnout of devotees on the occasion of Paush Purnima. By evening, more than 25 lakh pilgrims had taken a holy dip at the Sangam. After bathing and performing rituals of charity, devotees were seen offering prayers at the Lete Hanuman Temple.

Mela Authority Estimates Footfall of Up to 30 Lakh on Opening Day

The Mela Authority has estimated that the total footfall on the first day may reach between 25 and 30 lakh devotees.

“This is our first visit after the Mahakumbh. The arrangements are very good and the ghats are clean,” said Ramesh Tiwari, a devotee from Kanpur. Sunita Devi, who arrived with her family from Bihar, said, “Despite the crowd, police and volunteers are guiding us properly. We felt safe during the holy dip.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to remain on the ground and personally monitor arrangements. He said no devotee should face inconvenience and warned that any negligence would not be tolerated.

Heavy Security Deployment with CCTV, ATS and NIA Presence

Around 10,000 police personnel have been deployed for security. The fair is being monitored through advanced CCTV cameras, while ATS and NIA commandos have also been stationed at key locations. The Yogi government is organising the Magh Mela on the scale of a mini Kumbh. Spread across 800 hectares, the Mela will continue till February 15.

The fair area has been divided into seven sectors, with bathing ghats extending over nearly eight kilometres. Changing rooms have been set up for women devotees. Entry of vehicles into the Mela area has been restricted from 8 pm on January 2. Only administrative and medical vehicles are being allowed up to Sangam Nose, and these restrictions will remain in force till the morning of January 4.

Kalpavas Begins as Devotees Commit to 45 Days of Spiritual Practice

Kalpavas has also begun from Friday. Kalpvasis will reside on the banks of the Ganga for 45 days, engaging in prayer and spiritual practices. Unlike the Mahakumbh, akharas do not participate in the Magh Mela and no peshwai processions are taken out.

Meanwhile, police detained two fake babas from the fair area. Fake Aadhaar cards and counterfeit currency notes were recovered from their possession. In another development, Akash Thar, popularly known as the “Datun Boy” from the Mahakumbh, arrived in Prayagraj and announced the setting up of a datun camp at the Mela. A Samajwadi Party worker was also seen taking a dip in the Ganga carrying a photograph of late party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.