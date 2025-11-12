Delhi Car Blast: Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma 'Heartbroken' By Red Fort Tragedy, Says 'My Spirit Mourns...'

Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma reacts to Delhi car blast | Instagram

The shocking blast near Delhi’s Red Fort has sent waves of grief and fear across the nation. As India reels from the tragedy, Miss India Manika Vishwakarma, who is currently representing the country at the Universe 2025 in Thailand, has stepped forward with an emotional message of unity and resilience.

Manika Vishwakarma’s heartfelt message for Delhi

Taking to Instagram on November 11, Manika penned a moving note following the devastating explosion, expressing her sorrow and solidarity with those affected. Captioning her post “Speechless and heartbroken,” she wrote, "To my fellow Indians, to my dear Delhi, and to every family touched by the recent, heartbreaking blast. Today, my heart is heavy, and my spirit mourns with you."

She continued, "The news of the bomb blast in our beloved national capital has sent a wave of shock and profound sorrow across the country. As a daughter of India, I stand with you in this moment of unimaginable pain."

Offering prayers for the victims, she added, "To the families who have lost their loved ones in this senseless act of violence, there are no words that can soothe such a deep wound. Please know that you are in my every prayer."

Check out her post below:

Manika also praised the courage of first responders and ordinary citizens who rushed to help. "In the face of such terror, I also see the incredible bravery of our first responders and the selflessness of strangers helping strangers. That is the true identity of Delhi, of India — a spirit that refuses to be bowed by hatred."

She concluded with a powerful message of unity: "Wearing the crown of Miss Universe India is a profound responsibility. I use that voice today to say: we will not be divided. We will care for one another. We will heal, together."

What happened at Red Fort in Delhi?

India is currently shaken by a tragic blast that reportedly occurred around 6:52 pm on Monday (November 10) near the Red Fort Metro Station, when an explosion ripped through a white Hyundai i20 car parked in one of Delhi’s busiest zones. The incident claimed nine lives and left 20 others injured, scattering debris and damaging several vehicles in the vicinity.

According to media reports, authorities have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), indicating possible terror links. CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area with the driver appearing to be alone.

Forensic experts, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG) are leading the probe, examining traces of explosives and chemicals found at the site.

Following the attack, security has been tightened nationwide, with states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh placed on high alert. Major transport hubs, including airports, metro stations, and railway terminals, are under extra surveillance.