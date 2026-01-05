Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing | Instagram @DeepikaPadukone

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has turned a year older today, on January 5, and is celebrating her 40th birthday with the same glow and exuberant energy she has been expressing over the years. The secret behind her effortless aura and healthy lifestyle lies in her balanced diet that she has been following & a range of fitness schemes she performs daily.

Like many other celebrities who have recently switched to a healthy and extra-conscious diet, Deepika has also been following mindful eating practices to suit her body and to maintain her physique. The actress is said to be following the 'eating six times a day' rule. Which includes breakfast, lunch & dinner as core meals.

South Indian Breakfast is a must!

Deepika has always been keen on her 'south Indian breakfast' routine. She has spoken a lot about it in her interviews, that she begins her day with authentic South Indian dishes, mainly upma or idli & dosa. To support her protein intake, she adds white eggs and meals with carbs to her breakfast. Deepika mentions in one of her interviews with Tweak India that she likes her mornings peaceful and calm, probably another reason why she always seems focused.

Deepika's Gym Regime

While Deepika has been a trailblazing celebrity in advocating mental health awareness, the actress also prioritizes her physical health with equal attention. Deepika likes to spend time in the gym doing a more relaxed cardio, a session of pilates & exercises which help her body keep toned and in shape.

Healthy & Fulfilling Meals

The 40-year-old mom likes to keep her meals simple & fulfilling. She often adds lentils and roti to her lunch with seasonal vegetables. Grilled fish is one of her most favourite ggo-todish in her meals. Her go-to dinner looks quite light and simple with a bowl of soup and rasam rice. Notably, Deepika has been avoiding junk foods for years in order to declutter her body.

Yoga & Meditation

Deepika Padukone, who was appointed as India's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) on World Mental Health Day in October 2025, has always been vocal about the importance of daily practices that help to elevate mental balance. She herself maintains her meditation routine daily and performs Yoga during her workout sessions.

No wonder this 40-year-old mom doesn't look a day older than 30. Her glowing skin, toned physique & ultimate body confidence, everything stems from her promising exercise habits and equally balanced diet. Here's wishing the actress a joyful birthday & a joyous year ahead.