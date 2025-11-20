 Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her 'Pretty'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her 'Pretty'

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her 'Pretty'

Mahieka Sharma debuted a fresh layered haircut crafted by stylist Aanchal Morwani, who shared the transformation video online. Fans praised Mahieka’s new look, calling her “pretty.” Meanwhile, her growing bond with Hardik Pandya continues to trend, especially after a photo showing her wearing a diamond ring sparked engagement rumours.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image

Mahieka Sharma is embracing a new phase in life and her hair now reflects that energy too. The actress and model recently surprised fans with a chic hair makeover, captured in a transformation video shared by hairstylist Aanchal Morwani. The clip walks viewers through the refreshing process, showing Mahieka smiling as her new look takes shape.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya's New Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Is Obsessed With Bikinis: Here's The Proof
article-image

Mahieka gets new haircut

Aanchal shared the video with the caption, “Fun hair day with @mahiekasharma ✂️” and later revealed the idea behind the cut. “Had so much fun layering her hair up. Classic inverted layers through and through — perfect for styling movement and volume without compromising on her hair density,” she explained, adding a touch of sparkle with emojis. Fans quickly flooded the comments, with one user calling her “sooo pretty 💗.”

Take a look below:

FPJ Shorts
Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her 'Pretty'
Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her 'Pretty'
Good News For Mira-Bhayandar! Metro Train Services Between Dahisar & Kashimira On Metro Line 9 Expected By December End | Details Here
Good News For Mira-Bhayandar! Metro Train Services Between Dahisar & Kashimira On Metro Line 9 Expected By December End | Details Here
Pigeon-Feeding Ban Row: Jain Monk Threatens Massive Protest And Hunger Strike At Dadar Kabutarkhana From Nov 28
Pigeon-Feeding Ban Row: Jain Monk Threatens Massive Protest And Hunger Strike At Dadar Kabutarkhana From Nov 28
Kalyan Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Assault In Crowded Local Train Over Language Dispute; Family Demands Justice | VIDEO
Kalyan Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Assault In Crowded Local Train Over Language Dispute; Family Demands Justice | VIDEO

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma relationship

While Mahieka’s glam makeover grabbed attention, her growing connection with cricketer Hardik Pandya has been the real talk of the internet lately. The couple has been openly sharing glimpses of their blooming relationship. Hardik recently posted heartfelt moments from what he called his "Big 3."

Read Also
'Next Kya... Open Surgery?': IV Drip Bar At Indian Wedding Goes Viral; Netizens Says 'Stop...
article-image

But one picture in particular has kept fans guessing. In it, Hardik and Mahieka are seen praying together, and a dazzling ring on her finger sparked whispers of a secret engagement. Social media quickly buzzed with theories about whether the duo has already taken the next step.

Hardik made their relationship Insta-official on his birthday, when the pair celebrated with a beach getaway.

Beyond her personal life, Mahieka continues to grow in her career. A model, actress, and digital creator, she began her journey as a freelancer, later featuring in rapper Raga’s music video and appearing in projects like Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi (2019).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her...

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her...

This Indian City Emerges As Top Among 10 Trending Destinations For 2026

This Indian City Emerges As Top Among 10 Trending Destinations For 2026

Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way

Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way

US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO

US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO

From Neuroscience To Yerba Mate: Argentina’s Agriculture Minister, Facundo Lopez Sartori Talks...

From Neuroscience To Yerba Mate: Argentina’s Agriculture Minister, Facundo Lopez Sartori Talks...