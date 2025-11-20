Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her 'Pretty'

Mahieka Sharma is embracing a new phase in life and her hair now reflects that energy too. The actress and model recently surprised fans with a chic hair makeover, captured in a transformation video shared by hairstylist Aanchal Morwani. The clip walks viewers through the refreshing process, showing Mahieka smiling as her new look takes shape.

Mahieka gets new haircut

Aanchal shared the video with the caption, “Fun hair day with @mahiekasharma ✂️” and later revealed the idea behind the cut. “Had so much fun layering her hair up. Classic inverted layers through and through — perfect for styling movement and volume without compromising on her hair density,” she explained, adding a touch of sparkle with emojis. Fans quickly flooded the comments, with one user calling her “sooo pretty 💗.”

Take a look below:

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma relationship

While Mahieka’s glam makeover grabbed attention, her growing connection with cricketer Hardik Pandya has been the real talk of the internet lately. The couple has been openly sharing glimpses of their blooming relationship. Hardik recently posted heartfelt moments from what he called his "Big 3."

But one picture in particular has kept fans guessing. In it, Hardik and Mahieka are seen praying together, and a dazzling ring on her finger sparked whispers of a secret engagement. Social media quickly buzzed with theories about whether the duo has already taken the next step.

Hardik made their relationship Insta-official on his birthday, when the pair celebrated with a beach getaway.

Beyond her personal life, Mahieka continues to grow in her career. A model, actress, and digital creator, she began her journey as a freelancer, later featuring in rapper Raga’s music video and appearing in projects like Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi (2019).