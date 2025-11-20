 'Next Kya... Open Surgery?': IV Drip Bar At Indian Wedding Goes Viral; Netizens Says 'Stop Glorifying It'
A new Indian wedding trend has stunned the internet after a viral video showed guests receiving IV drips at a destination celebration. The clip, featuring a full-fledged “IV bar” at the venue, sparked backlash. While the page called it a 2025 trend, users slammed it as unsafe and unnecessary, with many asking, “Next kya… open surgery?”

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Indian weddings are known for extravagance, from designer decor to cocktail counters that run all night. But one destination wedding has gone viral for taking the concept of “hospitality” in an unexpected direction. A now-viral Instagram video shows guests casually receiving IV drips, turning the celebration into what many compared to a lounge-meets-medical bay setup.

article-image

IV Drip Bar at Indian wedding

The video, shared on Instagram, captured guests hooked up to vitamin IV infusions while lounging on soafs. The caption read, “POV: You’re at a destination wedding… and instead of nimbu paani, there’s a legit IV bar next to the poolside 😭🔥” It further praised the idea as “a simple concept” and “a massive upgrade to the whole wedding experience,” claiming it could become a 2025 trend.

Check out the video below:

At weddings, which often involve late nights, alcohol, and heavy meals, IV drip counters are being marketed as a “hangover cure” or quick wellness boost. The infusions, typically containing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, promise instant energy and improved skin glow. But doctors have frequently warned against using them without medical supervision, especially in non-clinical environments.

article-image

Internet divided

The video has ignited intense debate across social media. One user slammed the trend, writing, “No amount of glorification can make this look cool. It’s your body you are sacrificing. If you can’t drink more, the headache is your body telling you that you’ve messed up.”

Another shocked commenter joked, “Bahut cool ho gaya, ab next kya… open surgery?”

Many questioned the legality of offering medical drips at a private event. “The vendor can be put behind bars. This is fatal to health… Has this been cleared by any medical body?” one user asked.

Some lamented how far Indian weddings have drifted from tradition, saying, “Indian marriages were supposed to be about rituals and pujas… where did it get derailed so much that daru became mainstream and now this IV drip?”

Another added a cautionary note: “IV glutathione + vitamin… not advisable without proper doctor consultation.”

