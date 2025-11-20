Fan Watches Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert For Free From 90th Floor; Internet Says 'You’re Lucky'

Travis Scott’s high-octane Mumbai concert on Wednesday (November 19) lit up the city, but one viewer experienced the show from a vantage point no ticket could buy. As thousands gathered at Mahalaxmi Racecourse for the rapper’s explosive performance, a viral clip posted by a Mumbai resident captured the entire spectacle from the dizzying height of her 90th-floor apartment, sending social media into a frenzy.

Mumbaikar enjoys show from 90th floor

The now-deleted video showed the racecourse glowing like a festival ground, with fireworks bursting and flames shooting into the sky in sync with Scott’s music. Calling the surreal view “unreal,” the woman filmed the stage from afar, sparking reactions from amused and jealous netizens alike.

Comments poured in, with many playfully calling her “lucky,” while others marvelled at the “breathtaking view” she stumbled upon without stepping into the crowd.

While the video is now deleted, you can check out the below video for what the view from the 90th floor looks like.

Travis Scott lit up Mumbai stage

Inside the venue, Scott delivered a performance packed with heavy visuals and pounding energy. The night unfolded like a mini-Diwali celebration with smoke cannons, pyrotechnics, and colour-changing lights that elevated the rapper’s setlist. When he launched into his hit track FE!N, the atmosphere surged as thousands jumped, yelled, and rapped along with every line. To help keep the swelling crowd cool amid Mumbai’s packed winter evening, staff even sprayed water into the audience.

Scott flew into Mumbai on Wednesday morning, performed at the Racecourse that night, and exited the city shortly after wrapping up the show. The Mumbai gig followed his two-day concert in Delhi last month, where he performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19.