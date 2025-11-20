 Fan Watches Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert For Free From 90th Floor; Internet Says 'You’re Lucky'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleFan Watches Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert For Free From 90th Floor; Internet Says 'You’re Lucky'

Fan Watches Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert For Free From 90th Floor; Internet Says 'You’re Lucky'

A Mumbai resident accidentally scored the best view of Travis Scott’s explosive concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse after filming it from her 90th-floor apartment. Her “unreal” aerial video went viral before being deleted, with netizens calling her “lucky.” Meanwhile, Scott’s show featured fireworks, fire effects, smoke, and a charged crowd, marking one of Mumbai’s most talked-about concerts.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image

Travis Scott’s high-octane Mumbai concert on Wednesday (November 19) lit up the city, but one viewer experienced the show from a vantage point no ticket could buy. As thousands gathered at Mahalaxmi Racecourse for the rapper’s explosive performance, a viral clip posted by a Mumbai resident captured the entire spectacle from the dizzying height of her 90th-floor apartment, sending social media into a frenzy.

Mumbaikar enjoys show from 90th floor

The now-deleted video showed the racecourse glowing like a festival ground, with fireworks bursting and flames shooting into the sky in sync with Scott’s music. Calling the surreal view “unreal,” the woman filmed the stage from afar, sparking reactions from amused and jealous netizens alike.

Comments poured in, with many playfully calling her “lucky,” while others marvelled at the “breathtaking view” she stumbled upon without stepping into the crowd.

FPJ Shorts
'Bihar Will Embark On New Journey Of Development': JDU Chief Nitish Kumar Ahead Of Taking Oath As CM
'Bihar Will Embark On New Journey Of Development': JDU Chief Nitish Kumar Ahead Of Taking Oath As CM
Top 100 Most Valuable Indian Brands In Kantar's List Reach Combined Value Of $523.5 Billion In 2025, Account For 13% GDP
Top 100 Most Valuable Indian Brands In Kantar's List Reach Combined Value Of $523.5 Billion In 2025, Account For 13% GDP
Nitish Kumar 10.0: JDU Chief To Be Sworn In As CM Today For Record 10th Time; Here Are Names Of MLAs Likely To Take Oath As Ministers
Nitish Kumar 10.0: JDU Chief To Be Sworn In As CM Today For Record 10th Time; Here Are Names Of MLAs Likely To Take Oath As Ministers
Anupamaa Written Update, November 20: Will Anupama's Dance Ranis Reunite For Performance In Mumbai?
Anupamaa Written Update, November 20: Will Anupama's Dance Ranis Reunite For Performance In Mumbai?

While the video is now deleted, you can check out the below video for what the view from the 90th floor looks like.

Read Also
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Rapper Dazzles City With Fireworks-Filled Show, Performs FE!N, HYAENA &...
article-image

Travis Scott lit up Mumbai stage

Inside the venue, Scott delivered a performance packed with heavy visuals and pounding energy. The night unfolded like a mini-Diwali celebration with smoke cannons, pyrotechnics, and colour-changing lights that elevated the rapper’s setlist. When he launched into his hit track FE!N, the atmosphere surged as thousands jumped, yelled, and rapped along with every line. To help keep the swelling crowd cool amid Mumbai’s packed winter evening, staff even sprayed water into the audience.

Read Also
Travis Scott Concert Happening In Mumbai Today: Show Timings, Ticket Availability & More Details
article-image

Scott flew into Mumbai on Wednesday morning, performed at the Racecourse that night, and exited the city shortly after wrapping up the show. The Mumbai gig followed his two-day concert in Delhi last month, where he performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fan Watches Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert For Free From 90th Floor; Internet Says 'You’re Lucky'

Fan Watches Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert For Free From 90th Floor; Internet Says 'You’re Lucky'

World Children's Day: Why It Is Celebrated On November 20?

World Children's Day: Why It Is Celebrated On November 20?

Tara Sutaria Dazzles In Jewel-Studded Sequin Dress For Her Romantic Birthday With Boyfriend Veer...

Tara Sutaria Dazzles In Jewel-Studded Sequin Dress For Her Romantic Birthday With Boyfriend Veer...

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, Falls Off Miss Universe Stage During Ramp Walk, Ends Up On Stretcher;...

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, Falls Off Miss Universe Stage During Ramp Walk, Ends Up On Stretcher;...

Tol Mol Ke Bol: Hair Growth Serums Everyone’s Talking About For Tackling Hair Fall & Boosting...

Tol Mol Ke Bol: Hair Growth Serums Everyone’s Talking About For Tackling Hair Fall & Boosting...