 Why Did Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Have Christian Wedding?
Why Did Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Have Christian Wedding?

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, honouring Stebin’s Malayali Christian roots. The couple shared their first wedding pictures on January 11, showing intimate moments from the ceremony. Their three-day wedding festivities began after their engagement on January 3.

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, and singer Stebin Ben have officially begun a new chapter of their lives as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in a serene Christian wedding held on January 10 in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family, with the first pictures from the ceremony shared on Sunday, January 11.

So, why did the couple opt for a Christian wedding? The answer lies in Stebin Ben’s roots. Stebin was born into a Malayali Christian family based in Bhopal, and the couple chose to honour his faith and family traditions by solemnising their union through a Christian ceremony. Meanwhile, a Hindu wedding ceremony is scheduled for tonight to recognise Nupur’s traditions.

article-image

Inside their first wedding pictures

The first official wedding photos offered a glimpse into the emotional ceremony. In one frame, Nupur and Stebin are seen sharing a tender kiss, while another captures a touching moment of the bride walking down the aisle with her father. The pictures struck a chord with fans for their simplicity and warmth. Sharing the images, the couple wrote, “I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever,” perfectly summing up the spirit of the day.

article-image

The duo got engaged on January 3, marking the beginning of their wedding celebrations. Their festivities were spread across three days, January 9, 10, and 11, featuring multiple pre-wedding events, with the Christian ceremony being the first highlight.

