Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Rapper Dazzles City With Fireworks-Filled Show, Performs FE!N, HYAENA & Other Songs - Videos

Rapper and singer Travis Scott took the stage in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 19) at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. He delivering a visually spectacular performance that had fans on their feet. Several videos from the gig have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The concert looked nothing less than Diwali with bursts of fireworks and blazing fire effects lighting up the night sky. These elements indeed addeddrama and excitement to the show.

Smoke swirled across the stadium as colourful lights pulsed in sync with Travis' music. They creating the psychedelic vibe his fans have come to love. The energy in the crowd reached its peak when he performed FE!N, one of his most popular tracks among youth. Fans jumped, sang along, and chanted every lyric.

The rapper also performed hits like HYAENA, Dumbo, and Goosebumps, each accompanied by fiery visuals and pyrotechnics that lit up the stage and the sky. The combination of music, lights, and fireworks turned the concert into a thrilling experience.

The rapper was seen wearing an all-black outfit for his live performance. Take a look at some other videos from his concert here:

Travis Scott performing 'FE!N' live at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai tonight 🔥



The final show of #CIRCUSMAXIMUSTOUR 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EXR9Ckw6mQ — Travis Scott Files (@travisscottfile) November 19, 2025

Travis arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening for his first-ever concert in the city. In one of the videos, Travis is seen leaving the airport premises and stepping inside his car. However, he ignored the paps.

Unlike other international celebs who usually interact with paparazzi upon arriving in Mumbai, Travis headed straight into his car and jetted off.

In another video, he is seen banging the window of his car as paps followed him outside Mumbai airport.

After igniting Delhi with a power-packed show last month, the rapper touched down in the city for his first-ever Mumbai concert with his Circus Maximus tour.

The show began around 5 pm, with supporting acts and build-up performances warming up the crowd.

The rap icon performed at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. He started his Asia tour with India, followed by stops at Seoul in Korea, Sanya in China and Tokyo in Japan.

Scott wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.